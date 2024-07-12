Traffic Advisory: Road Construction in Stevenson Ranch

Santa Clarita is known, not only for its scenic open spaces and family-friendly community, but also for its commitment to nurturing the arts and fostering a thriving, dynamic environment where creativity can flourish.

After meeting in closed session on Wednesday, July 10, the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced its unanimous decision to place Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook on administrative leave, effective Monday, July 15.

The City of Santa Clarita has announced the upcoming exhibition, “Symphony of Colors,” featuring the works of Santa Clarita Valley contemporary impressionist artist Zony Gordon.

The Valley Industry Association will host its annual CEO Forum on Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Cost to attend is $50 for VIA members and $60 for non-members.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has issued a traffic advisory for residents of Stevenson Ranch.

The number of young people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County is steadily persisting, and the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are tackling the problem head on.

Have you ever wanted to paint the surface of an ice rink? Now’s your chance!

Nicole Miller was recently awarded Zontian of the Year 2024 at Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s Installation of Officers.

Sagittarius Ponderosa, written by MJ Kaufman and directed by Skylar Reede, will begin its run at The MAIN beginning Aug. 23 to Sept. 1.

Calling all dog lovers! The 2024 Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's announced its search for a dog mascot.

Join the Valley Industry Association Friday, Aug. 2, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., where an update on the Valencia Town Center will be presented.

Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that Home Depot will pay $750,000 to settle a civil lawsuit alleging violation of a state law mandating cash redemption for gift cards under $10.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:

Interested in learning more about the quality of water in the Santa Clarita Valley? Don’t miss an opportunity to engage with an SCV Water expert and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2024 Consumer Confidence Report and Addressing Water Quality in the SCV.

Premier Theatrical Productions have announced a limited engagement of the critically acclaimed musical, “The Lincolns of Springfield,” at the Colony Theater in the Burbank Town Center.

County Parks Grieves Passing of Watashne a Bison at Hart Regional Park The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is saddened by the death Wednesday morning of “Watashne,” a 20-year-old bison under its care at William S. Hart Regional Park.

Aug. 11: Hoops for Hart 3-on-3 Basketball Fundraiser Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, The New Way, announces its 3-on-3 basketball tournament, Hoops For Hart a fundraiser to support the 1,000+ homeless students in the William S. Hart School District.

July 16: Regular Meeting of SCV Water Board SCV Water Agency will be holding their next regular board meeting next Tuesday on July 16.

NB I-5 Lanes to be Reduced Overnights in Castaic Caltrans announces the northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from Lake Hughes Road to two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic overnights Monday through Friday through July 19 for paving.

Landmark Agreements Signed for High Speed Rail Project in Palmdale Leaders from various powerful unions gathered by the clock tower at the Palmdale Transportation Center to celebrate a big milestone for the multimillion High Desert Corridor High Speed Rail Project.