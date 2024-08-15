CDPH Launches ‘Not So Sweet Side’ Campaign

In a new public awareness campaign, the California Department of Public Health and CalFresh Healthy Living casts a light on the various health risks associated with sugar-sweetened beverages. The Not So Sweet Side initiative encourages California families and communities to make informed decisions about their beverage consumption and fosters healthy changes that promote long-term well-being.

“Amidst the glitzy marketing and confusing labels surrounding sugary beverages, there’s a hidden truth about the potential health risks,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and state public health officer. “The Not So Sweet Side campaign aims to reveal the added sugars hiding in unsuspecting places and educate families about the serious health risks associated with them. By offering practical strategies to support healthier lifestyles, such as reducing sugary drink intake, we are committed to helping reduce chronic conditions and diseases.”

WHY THIS MATTERS: A significant proportion of added sugars in the American diet come from sugary drinks, regular soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened teas and flavored coffees. Consuming too much sugar has been associated with an increase in chronic conditions and diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and tooth decay.

Sugary drinks and other unhealthy food and beverage advertisements disproportionately target Blacks, Latinos and other communities of color, so CDPH is reaching these communities with information and practical resources to support healthier choices.

“We believe in empowering communities to drive positive change in people’s lives,” said Dr. Aragón. “This effort is about highlighting the risks of sugary beverages and providing individuals and families with the belief that everyone has the power to inspire small changes that can have positive impacts over time.”

