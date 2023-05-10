Chamber of Commerce Seeking Input About Local Business

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is looking for input from the business community with help from The Los Angeles County Business Federation.

To best understand and meet the needs of members and the SCV business community, the Chamber has partnered on the BizFed Pulse Poll, which is BizFeds largest annual data project.

The Chamber is asking the community to join in helping diagnose the critical issues to support job creation and business growth.

The results from the poll will guide their advocacy and help lawmakers and regulators understand the needs, concerns and priorities of the SCV business community.

The take the survey click on the BizFed link.

The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes. Those who wish to participate should do so asap as the survey will close soon.

The SCV Chamber has been a longtime member of BizFed, and this year John Musella is serving as Chair of the Board on behalf of the SCV Chamber of Commerce.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...