COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men’s golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department’s Women’s and Men’s Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20. Garcia and Yngve are the 17th set of honorees for the winter/spring 2024 session.

Gigi Garcia / Softball

Garcia continued her fantastic sophomore season with a strong four-game stretch for the Lady Cougars.

The John Burroughs High School graduate started behind the plate in all four outings while scoring at least one run in every game, with RBIs in three of four.

She started the week with an RBI and run scored during COC’s 11-3 home win over L.A. Valley on April 16. Later, she finished 2-for-4 with a double, run and two RBIs in the Lady Cougars’ 6-4 road loss at Bakersfield College. Garcia then collected three more hits with an RBI and another pair of runs scored during COC’s non-conference doubleheader vs. Palomar College over the weekend.

For the week, Garcia finished 5-of-13 with four runs and four RBIs.

Hannes Yngve / Men’s Golf

Yngve turned in two stellar rounds to help keep Canyons atop of the Western State Conference (WSC) team standings.

The freshman from Kristinehamn, Sweden shot a four-under-par round of 68 during the WSC tournament at San Dimas Country Club on April 15. That score earned Yngve medalist honors for the second straight week and helped place COC atop of the team standings.

Two days later, Yngve carded a one-over par of 73 to finish in a tie for ninth place in the individual standings at the WSC tourney hosted by Canyons at Rancho Vista Golf Course in Palmdale on April 17. The Cougars were again crowned tourney winners.

