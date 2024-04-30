May 4: Schivo to Host Youth, Family Festival

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo will host an upcoming Youth and Family Festival, a day packed with fun, learning and community engagement.

This event is free to all and will be held on Saturday, May 4 from noon to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons (Lot 6), 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

In collaboration with California State Univerisity, Northridge’s StrengthUnited, College of the Canyons and other local organizations, this festival is designed to bring together families from across Assembly District 40 for a memorable day of activities and educational workshops.

Plese RSVP at BIT.LY/AD40FAMILYFEST.

Event Schedule:

— Noon Doors open with activities and resource vendors available.

— 12:30 p.m.: Storytime hosted by the Santa Clarita Public Library.

— 1 p.m.: Workshop on Managing Difficult Emotions for Children by the Child & Family Center.

— 1:30 p.m.: Family Yoga session to relax and bond.

— 2 p.m.: Safety workshop titled “Keeping Our Kids Safe” with StrengthUnited.

— 2:30 p.m.: Engaging Family Drum Circle with Remo Music Center.

— 3 p.m.: “Coping Skills Bingo” workshop facilitated by StrengthUnited.

— 3:30 p.m.: P.L.A.Y. (Physical Learning Activities for Youth) with the YMCA of Santa Clarita Valley.

Featured Activities:

— Petting zoo and butterfly encounter.

— Inflatable slide, arts and crafts, bubbles, and face painting.

— Hands-on experiences including butter making, wool spinning, leather stamping and panning for gold.

Resource Vendors

City of Santa Clarita Recreation and Community Services

Child & Family Center

L.A. County Department of Public Social Services

SCV Water

Child Care Resource Center

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Los Angeles County Fire Department

YMCA of the Santa Clarita Valley

End Overdose

Santa Clarita Valley Public Library

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

Schiavo encourages all families to take advantage of this opportunity to connect with the community and enjoy a variety of educational and fun activities.

“We have something for every age and interest at our Youth and Family Festival. It’s more than just a fun day; it’s a chance to learn, grow, and play together,” said Schiavo.

