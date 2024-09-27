County Mailing Sample Ballot Books for General Election

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced the mailing of Sample Ballot Books to all registered voters for the Nov. 5 General Election has started.

Sample Ballot Books are valuable resources that provide critical election information, instructions on voting options and deadlines, and local candidate statements and ballot measure information. The Sample Ballot Book also includes information and impartial analyses for countywide and local ballot measures.

Sample Ballot Books will be mailed through Oct. 26 and will begin distributing Vote by Mail ballots on Oct. 3.

Due to distinct printing and production processes and legal timelines, some voter may receive their Vote by Mail ballots prior to receiving the Sample Ballot. Online access to voting materials will be available Sunday, Oct. 6 to all voters at LAVOTE.GOV/ISB.

Election materials will be translated into 18 different languages.

Voters can request these materials in their preferred language by returning the Language Request Form found at the back of the Sample Ballot Book or by contacting (800) 815-2666, option 3.

