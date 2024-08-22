County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners

The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years.

Established in 2020 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Youth Commission is the official youth advisory body to the county. They are a youth-led organization that promotes youth participation in county affairs and policy development, according to the website.

Their members have experience in the foster care, juvenile justice, and homelessness systems and provides a forum for youth perspectives, empowering commissioners to impact the systems that are intended to serve and support them, their families, and their communities.

“We believe that young people have the power to transform L.A. County’s child welfare and juvenile justice systems through youth empowerment,” the commission states in their application.

To apply to the commission click the link.

To learn more, visit the website.

