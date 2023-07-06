header image

July 6
1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Cross Country Summer Series Returns to COC
| Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
Cross Country Series

Runners of all ages are invited to support the College of the Canyons cross country and track & field programs by participating in the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series sponsored by Fleet Feet on Thursday evenings from July 6 to Aug. 10.

Online registration is now available here.

All races will begin at 7 p.m. and feature more than a dozen age divisions. In addition, a special kid’s race for younger participants will be held on the track inside Cougar Stadium at 6:45 p.m. each week.

Participants will gather each week to run a three-mile course that begins at Cougar Field and winds through the Valencia campus and surrounding hillsides, before concluding at Cougar Stadium.

PLEASE NOTE, DUE TO CONSTRUCTION IN THE STADIUM, THE 2023 SERIES WILL BEGIN AT THE PARKING STRUCTURE AND FINISH ON THE GRASS FIELD.  PARK IN LOT 5 AND SIGN UP/CHECK IN AT GRASS FIELD.

Runners will be charged an entry fee of $10 per race for the first five events and $20 for the final race on Aug. 11, which includes a post-run dinner and awards ceremony. Runners also have the option of purchasing a series card for $50, which covers entrance fees for all six races and dinner at the final event.

Entry to the kid’s race is $2 for the first five events and $12 for the final race on Aug. 11, which includes a post-run dinner. A kid’s race series pass is $25 for all six races including dinner at the finale. All kid’s race runners will receive participation ribbons.

COC Summer Series event dates are scheduled for:

 – July 6

 – July 13

 – July 20

 – July 27

 – August 3 

 – August 10 (finale race)

Awards will be given to the top three men and women in each age division after the conclusion of the last event on Aug. 10.

For more information about the 48th Annual Cross Country Summer Series  please contact COC cross country/track & field head coach Lindie Kane at (661) 755-8162.
