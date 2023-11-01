header image

November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
CSUN Dean Appointed Campus’ First Tribal Liaison Officer
| Wednesday, Nov 1, 2023

Jeffrey Tadór Reeder

Jeffrey Tadór Reeder, dean of California State University, Northridge’s College of Humanities, has been appointed the campus’ first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.

In that role, Reeder will serve as CSUN’s ambassador to all Native nations and Indigenous people with whom the university has engaged. He also will help establish and guide campus strategy and practices to ensure an inclusive climate that supports a thriving community of Native American/Indian American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students, staff and faculty.

“It’s truly an honor to be named the campus’ first Senior Tribal Liaison Officer,” Reeder said. “There is a lot of work ahead , but among my first step will be to establish an advisory council of internal and external folks, with a particular emphasis on external members, to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and that we can accurately assess what we’re doing right and what we need to improve. Historically, the university’s work with tribal communities has  been sporadic and scattered across the campus. We will finally have a central point of organization, and at a high, administrative level that demonstrates that CSUN is committed to making sure this effort is successful and long term.”

Reeder, who was appointed to his new role last month, will be working directly with CSUN President Erika D. Beck, Provost Meera Komarraju and Beck’s cabinet, which includes the university’s other vice presidents, in his role as Senior Tribal Liaison Officer.

“As the inaugural STLO,” Beck said in her letter inviting Reeder to take the position, “I seek your leadership in guiding our path forward, including engaging in appropriate outreach, consultation and inclusive practices that promote strong relationships and mutually reinforcing activities with Native American communities; establishing transparent and consistent communications; and developing an outreach and implementation plan that centers on making visible and honoring the history and celebrating the continued existence and flourishment of Native nations in California, and particularly the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, whose ancestral homelands are occupied in part by CSUN.”

Reeder, whose college includes the American Indian Studies Program, said one of his first tasks will be to initiate a comprehensive listening tour to find out what services students, staff and faculty need. Additionally, he hopes to learn more about services or programs that already exist, but no one knows about.

“Hopefully, we’ll eventually be able to establish a formal office with a staff that can support our projects and initiatives on and off campus,” he said.

He said he will be looking at ways to streamline how the campus and local tribal communities, including the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians, work together and explore possible future collaborations after establishing the advisory council.

“The council will ensure authentic recognition of, and respect for, our Native American communities,” Reeder said.
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala

Padilla to Speak at CSUN’s Public Health 50th Anniversary Gala
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and his wife Angela Padilla are among those who will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Public Health Program at California State University, Northridge, one of the longest accredited public health programs in the state, on Saturday Nov. 4.
FULL STORY...

Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty

Dr. Haley Smith Joins TMU Science Faculty
Thursday, Oct 26, 2023
Dr. Haley Smith recently became the newest faculty member in the Department of Biological and Physiological Sciences at The Master’s University.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 3: COC Star Party Includes Tours, Telescopes, Food Trucks, Science Talks

Nov. 3: COC Star Party Includes Tours, Telescopes, Food Trucks, Science Talks
Tuesday, Oct 24, 2023
The Fall 2023 Star Party will be held Friday, Nov. 3 on the Canyon Country Campus of College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351. The event will feature an expanded format with science talks, telescopes, tours, food trucks and more.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Students, Faculty Explore Farmworker History

CSUN Students, Faculty Explore Farmworker History
Monday, Oct 23, 2023
They were the foot soldiers in the early days of the United Farm Workers, then known as the National Farm Workers Association.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
In our community, Veterans Day holds a profound significance, as it provides an opportunity for us to come together and express our deep appreciation for the men and women who have selflessly served our Nation.
Message from City Manager | Dedicated to Our Veterans
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
As we move toward the last few months of the year, there are so many things to look forward to including the upcoming holiday season. The holidays bring ample opportunities to connect with friends, family and coworkers and many of these gatherings happen indoors. As we get closer to the end of the year, we are also entering the season of respiratory illnesses.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Respiratory Illness Season Approaches
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
GO! KINGS! GO! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to this year’s Santa Clarita Kings Day! Come cheer on the Los Angeles Kings with your family, friends and neighbors as they face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena.
Dec. 3: Save the Date for Santa Clarita Kings Day
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.
Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
Nonprofit WeWil Collaborative joins forces with Santa Clarita Valley business owner Rachel Cosgroveto to empower women with a virtual workshop, "Sevem Secrets for Success in Uncertain Times."
Dec. 8: WeWil Collaborative Presents Virtual Empowerment Workshop
Discounted Tickets for SCV Residents at Good Karma Music, Arts Festival
In a bold, inflation-busting move, promoters of the Good Karma Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 have slashed ticket prices to $29.50 for advance purchase for Santa Clarita Valley residents.
Discounted Tickets for SCV Residents at Good Karma Music, Arts Festival
Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction
The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that Northbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 until about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 for pavement construction in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.
Nov. 4: Northbound I-5 Lanes Reduced in SFV for Pavement Construction
Zonta Club of SCV Announces Member Achievements
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley has announced several recent achievements of Zonta members including Dr. Cherise Moore named Zontain of the Year 2022-23. In addtion, Nicole Miller was elected to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Zonta International District 9 and Darlene Lyons is serving as District 9 Parliamentariann.
Zonta Club of SCV Announces Member Achievements
Nov. 17: Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala
The Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Friday, Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Nov. 17: Festival of Trees Magic of the Lights Gala
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
The Master's University men's basketball team lost a very close 82-77 exhibition game against NCAA Division II Biola Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
No. 16 College of the Canyons rushed for a combined 175 yards and three scores to take down host Moorpark College 35-30 on Saturday night, winning its fourth conference game of the season.
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
Local Developer Agrees to Pay Wrongly Charged Tenants
Tenants of certain Santa Clarita apartment complexes from 2014-2022 are entitled to reimbursement of illegally collected late fees, according to a class action lawsuit.
Local Developer Agrees to Pay Wrongly Charged Tenants
Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program
SCV Water Earns Five PRism Awards Including Top Prize
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received five prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
SCV Water Earns Five PRism Awards Including Top Prize
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Nov. 5.
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer
Vicki White has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer
Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is just a few days away and with a number of spirited and spooky activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips
Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita
Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com
