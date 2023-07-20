CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn

California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.

Vaughn, who was a defensive back on the Matador football team from 1993-94, passed away on July 9 at the age of 50.

A 6-foot, 200-pound senior safety from Sylmar High, Vaughn was the first Cal State Northridge player to earn Associated Press I-AA All-America first-team honors.

After playing a backup role in his first year with the Matadors in 1993, Vaughn had a phenomenal senior season, leading the Matadors in tackles and total defensive points. Despite playing for a team that lost its last five games to finish 3-7, Vaughn tied a school single-season record with nine interceptions during the 1994 season.

As a senior, Vaughn returned four interceptions for touchdowns to tie two I-AA marks and rolled up 265 yards in returns to set another division record. The previous record of 251 return yards was set by Zack Bronson of McNeese State in 1993.

Vaughn’s four interception returns for touchdowns not only tied a I-AA single-season record – Robert Turner of Jackson State set the record in 1990 – but tied a Division I-AA career record held by Turner and two others.

Vaughn tied for third in scoring – behind kicker Matt Ornelaz and wide receiver David Romines – for the Matadors in 1994 with 24 points and was selected the American West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Vaughn, who played two seasons at Cal State Fullerton before transferring to CSUN after the Titans dropped football in 1992, led Northridge with 87 tackles in his final season.

