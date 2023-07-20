header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 20
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
| Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
In memoriam

California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.

Vaughn, who was a defensive back on the Matador football team from 1993-94, passed away on July 9 at the age of 50.

A 6-foot, 200-pound senior safety from Sylmar High, Vaughn was the first Cal State Northridge player to earn Associated Press I-AA All-America first-team honors.

After playing a backup role in his first year with the Matadors in 1993, Vaughn had a phenomenal senior season, leading the Matadors in tackles and total defensive points. Despite playing for a team that lost its last five games to finish 3-7, Vaughn tied a school single-season record with nine interceptions during the 1994 season.

As a senior, Vaughn returned four interceptions for touchdowns to tie two I-AA marks and rolled up 265 yards in returns to set another division record. The previous record of 251 return yards was set by Zack Bronson of McNeese State in 1993.

Vaughn’s four interception returns for touchdowns not only tied a I-AA single-season record – Robert Turner of Jackson State set the record in 1990 – but tied a Division I-AA career record held by Turner and two others.

Vaughn tied for third in scoring – behind kicker Matt Ornelaz and wide receiver David Romines – for the Matadors in 1994 with 24 points and was selected the American West Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Vaughn, who played two seasons at Cal State Fullerton before transferring to CSUN after the Titans dropped football in 1992, led Northridge with 87 tackles in his final season.

Vaughn

Vaughn (12) making a tackle at Southern Utah on Nov. 5, 1994
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn

CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
FULL STORY...

Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey

Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
Thursday, Jul 20, 2023
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player

CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach

CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
FULL STORY...

Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft

Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
California State University Athletics is mourning the passing of former football All-American Joe Vaughn.
CSUN Mourning Loss of Football Alum Joe Vaughn
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
The dream of playing professional baseball was realized for three members of the California State University Baseball team.
Matadors Reflect on MLB Journey
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Catherine Celaya as the newest assistant principal at Canyon High School.
Catherine Celaya Appointed Canyon High Assistant Principal
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
Join or support a team at the annual Purple Palooza 5K Color Walk benefiting the Child & Family Center's Domestic Violence Program at Centre Point Parkway, Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Oct. 14: Walk to End Domestic Violence
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Citing SCV Water’s sophisticated management and diversified water portfolio, as well as the ability to maintain strong debt service coverage and operating reserves, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) has upgraded or affirmed the Agency’s credit ratings at the AA+ level for a number of bonds and senior-lien certificates of participation (COPs)
S&P Upgrades SCV Water’s Credit Rating
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Summer will always be synonymous with the smell of sunscreen, sounds of splashing and days spent in the pool to escape the Southern California heat.
Message from Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth | Summer Water Safety
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
To better assist its incoming class of freshman students and their families, College of the Canyons will host Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 11.
Aug. 11: Welcome Day at COC
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
The Junior Chamber International Veterans Resource Fair is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hart Park, with the goal of helping the community come together and demonstrate support for veterans and their families.
Oct. 22: Save the Date for JCI Veterans Resource Fair
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday through Saturday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Excessive Heat Warning, Advisory Issued for SCV
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
As part of the State of California’s 2023-24 budget process, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has secured $1 million in funding to SCV Water for Arundo management and removal projects in the Santa Clara River watershed.
Schiavo Secures $1M Funding for SCV Water Arundo Removal
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 89 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Top 100,000
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
More than 1.6 million placard holders have renewed their disabled person parking placards using a new process with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
DMV Parking Placard Renewals Still Available Without Penalties
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
The Friendly Valley Community is inviting visitors to its Arts and Crafts Show Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 9: Friendly Valley Arts & Crafts Show
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
LOS ANGELES (CN) — The California Supreme Court breathed new life Monday into a lawsuit that accuses Aetna of having fired or threatened to fire physicians who referred patients to out-of-network providers.
State Supreme Court Sides with Doctors Suing Aetna for Unfair Competition
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Prepare for weeknight intermittent lane reductions in both directions between SR-14 and Parker Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the I-5.
Lane Reductions for I-5 Scheduled Through July 23
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Small businesses or nonprofits statewide are now able to apply for the $250 million in grants for COVID Supplemental Paid Sick Leave through the State’s Office of Small Business Advocate.
Grants For COVID Sick Pay Now Available for Small Businesses, Nonprofits
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas:
Santa Clarita Heat Advisory for July 20, 21
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
Los Angeles State Historic Park sits just north of Chinatown on a stretch of land that once housed the train station where new arrivals to Los Angeles from the East first disembarked.
CSUN Prof Receives Grant to Help Tell History of L.A. Park
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
The California Competes Tax Credit & Grants for the 2023-2024 fiscal year are here and any business can apply through the CCTC Program. 
July 24: Cal Compete Tax Credit, Grants Open For 2023-2024 FY
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
CSUN head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Alexis Chavez to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
CSUN Signs Second-Team All Conference Softball Player
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
As the scorching temperatures persist and the fire season grows more intense, the safety and well-being of the animals at The Gentle Barn are at stake.
The Gentle Barn Seeks To Raise $150k for Fire Emergency Plan
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
As artificial intelligence rolls out to the public, a debate is sparking over its use in higher education.
CSUN Discusses How AI can Potentially Transform the Classroom
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: