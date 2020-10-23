CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24

California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The CSUN site will be open for 11 days — from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Tuesday, Nov. 3. The CSUN vote center will be located in Redwood Hall Room 160 (The Activities Center) on the east side of the campus near Zelzah Avenue and Plummer Street.

“One of our most important duties and privileges as a citizen of a vibrant democracy is the right to vote,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said. “CSUN is committed to ensuring that our community has every opportunity to participate in this election and exercise their right. Hosting this vote center is just one of the many ways that CSUN is working to increase civic engagement within our campus community and beyond.”

The CSUN vote center in Redwood Hall will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. from Saturday, Oct. 24 – Monday, Nov. 2.

On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, the center will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Free voter parking is available at lot F5, directly west of Redwood Hall and accessible via Zelzah Avenue.

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office recommends that those voting in person should wear a mask while at the vote center or waiting in line. Masks and gloves will be available for voters if requested. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry and exit of the vote center. Hand sanitizer will also be available at key stations during the voting process. Physical distancing will be enforced while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process. ePollbooks and ballot-marking devices will be sanitized after every voter. Voters will be encouraged to take measures to speed up their election process to limit their time in the vote center, such as verifying voter registration in advance, using the interactive sample ballot to pre-mark selections, and bringing their sample ballot to speed up the voter check-in.

The Los Angeles County’s “Safe Presidential Election Plan” aligns with California’s “Election Administration Guidance under COVID-19.” Each was developed in consultation with relevant public health authorities, using the best public health information available, including guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).