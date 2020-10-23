header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly clear
Mostly clear
61°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 22
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
| Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
CSUN
CSUN photo by Lee Choo.

 

California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The CSUN site will be open for 11 days — from Saturday, Oct. 24, through Tuesday, Nov. 3. The CSUN vote center will be located in Redwood Hall Room 160 (The Activities Center) on the east side of the campus near Zelzah Avenue and Plummer Street.

“One of our most important duties and privileges as a citizen of a vibrant democracy is the right to vote,” CSUN President Dianne F. Harrison said. “CSUN is committed to ensuring that our community has every opportunity to participate in this election and exercise their right. Hosting this vote center is just one of the many ways that CSUN is working to increase civic engagement within our campus community and beyond.”

The CSUN vote center in Redwood Hall will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. from Saturday, Oct. 24 – Monday, Nov. 2.

On Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 3, the center will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Free voter parking is available at lot F5, directly west of Redwood Hall and accessible via Zelzah Avenue.

The Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office recommends that those voting in person should wear a mask while at the vote center or waiting in line. Masks and gloves will be available for voters if requested. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry and exit of the vote center. Hand sanitizer will also be available at key stations during the voting process. Physical distancing will be enforced while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process. ePollbooks and ballot-marking devices will be sanitized after every voter. Voters will be encouraged to take measures to speed up their election process to limit their time in the vote center, such as verifying voter registration in advance, using the interactive sample ballot to pre-mark selections, and bringing their sample ballot to speed up the voter check-in.

The Los Angeles County’s “Safe Presidential Election Plan” aligns with California’s “Election Administration Guidance under COVID-19.” Each was developed in consultation with relevant public health authorities, using the best public health information available, including guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24

CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House

Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
FULL STORY...

Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19

Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
FULL STORY...

Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students

Academy Offers 2-Day Virtual ‘Careers in Film Summit’ for Students
Friday, Oct 16, 2020
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present its 6th annual and first virtual Careers in Film Summit on Saturday, October 24 and Saturday, October 31.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory

CSUN’s Autonomy Research Center, JPL Collaborate for Future Laboratory
Thursday, Oct 15, 2020
A new model of studying the workplace culture is being created as a team from the Autonomy Research Center for STEAHM (ARCS) at California State University, Northridge collaborates virtually with staff at the NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to create the laboratory of the future.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
California State University, Northridge will be home to one of the 1,000 vote centers across Los Angeles County that are open to the county’s voters in the days before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
CSUN to Serve as L.A. County Vote Center Beginning Oct. 24
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
Los Angeles County residents who lost their home or sustained other losses due to the recent Bobcat Wildfire may now apply to receive federal assistance.
FEMA Application Now Open for L.A. County Residents Affected by Bobcat Fire
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox and County Assessor Jeffrey Prang are alerting the public to a property tax scam under the guise of COVID-19 that has been reported to a District Office of the Assessor.
County Officials Warning Residents of COVID-19 Property Tax Scam
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Los Angeles County is providing a second opportunity for financial assistance to businesses that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and have been allowed to reopen by the State, but ordered to remain closed by the County of Los Angeles Health Officer Order as of Sept. 4, 2020.
L.A. County Announces Second Round of Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 18 new deaths and 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 6,944 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley and a new fatality in the city of Santa Clarita.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 73rd SCV Death; Local Cases Up to 6,944
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
SCV Water is undertaking multiple planning efforts designed to effectively manage the water supply for our customers, ensuring they have access to reliable water today and tomorrow.
SCV Water Undertaking Multiple Planning Efforts to Enhance Water Reliability
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
With L.A. County’s Project Roomkey coming close to an end, Bridge to Home officials announced Thursday a new initiative to house more than two dozen local homeless individuals, but it will require help from the community
Bridge to Home’s New Initiative Pledges to House 30 Homeless People by January 5
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Santa Clarita Artists Association will hold its last virtual oil workshop of the year on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., with Rich Gallego, entitled, "Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes."
Nov. 15: Last SCAA Virtual Oil Painting Workshop of 2020 with Rich Gallego
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center will host a virtual open house event on Friday, Oct. 30 for prospective students interested in earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree through the center’s partner institutions.
Oct. 30: Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Virtual Open House
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Santa Clarita homeless task force members are exploring options to start a local overnight parking program akin to those in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles.
SCV Homeless Task Force Exploring Overnight Parking Options
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
The William S. Hart Union High School District will likely not return to campus until January, Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said during the district’s governing board meeting Wednesday.
Hart District Looks to January Reopening
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will host a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling Roundup, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., at Val Verde Park.
Oct. 24: Free Household Hazardous Waste & E-Waste Recycling Roundup
General Motors Donates 500,000 Face Masks to Aid California Schools
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education (CDE) will distribute 500,000 face masks donated by General Motors (GM) to schools in need across the state.
General Motors Donates 500,000 Face Masks to Aid California Schools
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
SACRAMENTO – California Climate Action Corps – the country's first statewide corps of its kind – is seeking applicants for its inaugural Fellows program.
California Seeking Applicants for Inaugural Climate Action Corps Fellows
Today in SCV History (Oct. 22)
1898 - Birth of Mary S. Ruiz, eldest child of Enrique & Rosaria Ruiz of San Francisquito Canyon; all died in 1928 dam disaster [cemetery census]
grave markers
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
The city of Santa Clarita has increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all areas of the city through the end of January.
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School teacher Ken Newton has been named a recipient of a Fall 2020 Teacher Grant from the California Credit Union.
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
%d bloggers like this: