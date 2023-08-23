CSUN Unveils Athletic Facility Improvements

It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.

Among the notable projects are enhancements to the Women’s Water Polo team room, Matador Soccer Field, Premier America Credit Union Arena and the Sports Medicine Center.

“Our shared philosophy is to strive get better every day, and this includes bettering the facilities that support our student-athletes,” said CSUN director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell. “This summer we took advantage of the time to improve areas that directly benefit our student-athletes.”

BASEBALL

Building off its best season in a generation, Matador Baseball is renovating its locker room, to include air conditioning, new lockers, increased square footage, and branding upgrades.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Situated on the deck of Matador Pool, Women’s Water Polo received a shiny new Matador Red Polyurethane floor in the team room as phase one of a multi-phase project. Phase two will be completed this fall and includes new branding throughout the team room and coaches’ offices.

MATADOR SOCCER FIELD

Matador Soccer Field has had its playing surface upgraded making it one of the best in Southern California. New grading and Bermuda grass were integrated during the summer months, providing our soccer student-athletes with a Champion level playing surface.

SOFTBALL

Coming off its first post season appearance in several years, Softball is getting a facelift with new paint and branding.

SPORTS MEDICINE

The Sports Medicine Center recently completed phase one of its office enhancement creating increased private space for student-athlete consultations and improved work performance. Focusing on student-athletes wellness, phase two will see even more space dedicated to supporting student-athlete healthcare.

PREMIER AMERICA CREDIT UNION ARENA

Returning to its roots, Premier America Credit Union Arena, home to Matador Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Men’s and Women’s Volleyball, received a fresh coat of Matador Red paint replacing the gray that had become an accent color the past few years. In addition to the new paint, the banners honoring our Championship history will be coming back to the rafters and new branding will also be introduced before the 2023-24 Basketball seasons start.

CSUN has several other facility improvement projects upcoming, including renovations of the Soccer practice field and the Matador Track & Field Complex.

“I’m thrilled by the trajectory of our facilities and their direction,” said Terrance Knighten, CSUN’s director of Events and Facilities. “Our commitment to enhancing the student-athlete experience ensures that our projects not only benefit our students and fans but also contribute positively to the Valley communities.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...