CSUN Unveils Athletic Facility Improvements

It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.
Among the notable projects are enhancements to the Women’s Water Polo team room, Matador Soccer Field, Premier America Credit Union Arena and the Sports Medicine Center.
“Our shared philosophy is to strive get better every day, and this includes bettering the facilities that support our student-athletes,” said CSUN director of Athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell. “This summer we took advantage of the time to improve areas that directly benefit our student-athletes.”
BASEBALL
Building off its best season in a generation, Matador Baseball is renovating its locker room, to include air conditioning, new lockers, increased square footage, and branding upgrades.
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
Situated on the deck of Matador Pool, Women’s Water Polo received a shiny new Matador Red Polyurethane floor in the team room as phase one of a multi-phase project. Phase two will be completed this fall and includes new branding throughout the team room and coaches’ offices.
MATADOR SOCCER FIELD
Matador Soccer Field has had its playing surface upgraded making it one of the best in Southern California. New grading and Bermuda grass were integrated during the summer months, providing our soccer student-athletes with a Champion level playing surface.
SOFTBALL
Coming off its first post season appearance in several years, Softball is getting a facelift with new paint and branding.
SPORTS MEDICINE
The Sports Medicine Center recently completed phase one of its office enhancement creating increased private space for student-athlete consultations and improved work performance. Focusing on student-athletes wellness, phase two will see even more space dedicated to supporting student-athlete healthcare.
PREMIER AMERICA CREDIT UNION ARENA
Returning to its roots, Premier America Credit Union Arena, home to Matador Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Men’s and Women’s Volleyball, received a fresh coat of Matador Red paint replacing the gray that had become an accent color the past few years. In addition to the new paint, the banners honoring our Championship history will be coming back to the rafters and new branding will also be introduced before the 2023-24 Basketball seasons start.
CSUN has several other facility improvement projects upcoming, including renovations of the Soccer practice field and the Matador Track & Field Complex.
“I’m thrilled by the trajectory of our facilities and their direction,” said Terrance Knighten, CSUN’s director of Events and Facilities. “Our commitment to enhancing the student-athlete experience ensures that our projects not only benefit our students and fans but also contribute positively to the Valley communities.”
It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.
The California Commission on Teacher Credentialing has awarded $455,000 in Reading and Literacy Supplementary Authorization Incentive Grant funds to the William S. Hart Union High School District to support teachers in adding an additional authorization to their existing credentials.
It was a busy summer for Matador Athletics. Living up to its core values, significant institutional and donor investments were put into several capital enhancements supporting our Champion student-athletes.
A California State University, Northridge communication studies professor has collaborated with a team of Cornell researchers to develop and test novel e-cigarette warnings messages with two key and divergent populations: non-smoking youth and adult smokers.
After completion of a nationwide search, the Board of Directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday the promotion of current vice president of Workforce & Economic Development, Dr. Jey Wagner, to the role of president and CEO, as successor to Holly Schroeder.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted an important virtual roundtable discussion, Education to End Hate: Countering Antisemitism, to discuss the role of education in addressing antisemitism.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. By joining the Gold Together Champions Campaign, along with other cancer fighting volunteers in the Santa Clarita Valley, to fight back against childhood cancer, you can help the American Cancer Society save lives by raising funds to directly support groundbreaking research, patient care programs, and much more. The color gold, like the precious metal, symbolizes the most precious thing in our lives – our children.
California Institute of the Arts mourns the loss of Ron Cephas Jones, an actor and and School of Theater faculty. Jones won two Emmy Awards for his acting on the hit television drama “This Is Us.” His death, at age 66, was reported this past weekend by his manager, Dan Spilo.
You’ve no doubt noticed the unique area at Central Park, tucked behind the fields, where tree stumps circle around a center monument. This special place is the Youth Grove and every year we gather there for the Evening of Remembrance to honor the young lives lost in traffic-related incidents within our community.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has issued a "Call to Photographers And Artists for Picture Perfect.” “Picture Perfect,” an exhibit featuring photography will open Oct. 6 and runs through Nov. 5 at the SCAA 6th Street Gallery, 22508 6th Street, Newhall, CA 91321.
A fundraiser for the "Friendly Beasts of Placerita Canyon Nature Center" will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Wrestling for Autism SCV 2023 is a professional wrestling event where the community can come together for an afternoon of fun and the profits will go to help local charities. The 2023 beneficiaries are Include Everyone Project and Carousel Ranch.
The MAIN will host the upcoming exhibition “Chronology: The Art of Janine Cooper Ayres from the Beginning.” Known by her artistic moniker “J-9,” Ayres is set to engage art enthusiasts with her four-decade long artistic journey, which will be on view from Tuesday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 25, with a special reception on Thursday, Sept. 21.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.