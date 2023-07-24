CSUN Welcomes Trevor Olson to Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff

Trevor Olson has joined the California State University, Northridge women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Carlene Mitchell announced on Friday.

Olson comes to CSUN after spending six seasons at his alma mater, the University of San Diego. Olson helped the Toreros reach the WCC Tournament Championship Game twice in 2018 and 2020 and was part of two top-three WCC regular season finishes in 2020 (second) and 2021 (third).

“In this search, Trevor separated himself amongst the list of candidates because of his experiences of being a part of winning, healthy cultures,” said Mitchell. “Our young ladies will have the space to flourish being around an experienced coach that cares for their balanced student-athlete experiences.”

During his tenure at USD, Olson oversaw the guard positions where he developed four All-WCC first-team honorees (Myah Pace, Jordyn Edwards, Aubrey Ward-El, and Sydney Hunter), three All-WCC second-team Honorees, and four All-WCC Honorable Mentions. Additionally, Olson coached the 2022 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, Jordyn Edwards, and 2017 All-WCC Freshmen Team member, Myah Pace.

In 2022, the Toreros reached the postseason and advanced to the second round of the WNIT tournament. The Toreros also qualified for postseason play in 2020, but their season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the guidance of head coach Cindy Fisher, Olson, and staff formulated the Toreros into one of the top defensive teams in the country, leading the Division I ranks in statistical categories such as steals per game (No. 1), turnovers forced (No. 2) and turnover margin (No. 5).

Off the court, Olson oversaw the team’s academic success aiding the Toreros to 11 consecutive semesters with a team GPA of 3.2 or higher. Under Olson, four Toreros earned All-WCC Academic honors, and 16 Toreros were named All-WCC Academic Honorable Mentions. Olson played an integral role in recruiting the program’s highest-ranked recruit (according to ESPN) in program history, Torero Great Myah Pace.

Olson also created the program’s first donor club (Power Forward Club) and strategically bolstered the program’s social media presence by aiding in the creation of the athletic department’s brand blueprint.

Before his time at USD, Olson spent two seasons as an assistant coach at D-II Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, AR, where he served as the team’s recruiting coordinator and academic liaison.

Olson assisted head coach Jill Thomas to two GAC Tournament appearances and helped lead the Reddies to its most significant conference win increase in HSU history, from 5 to 13 wins, during the 2015-2016 season. Olson coached 3 All-GAC 1st Team honorees (Angelique Sledge, Dulincia Keener, and Haleigh Henson), 1 GAC Defensive Player of the Year (Angelique Sledge), and recruited GAC Freshman of the Year, Pink Jones.

“Trevor has a solid recruiting footprint in the state and will be a great addition to our recruiting efforts,” Mitchell added.

While at Henderson State, Olson received his master’s degree in Sports Administration in 2016 with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

As an undergrad, Olson was a male practice player for the University of San Diego from 2009-2013. During the 2012 season, San Diego held a program-best 26-9 record and made it to the Women’s NIT Final Four. In 2013, San Diego posted its first-ever consecutive 20-win season (22-10) and appeared in the WCC Championship, advancing to the second round of the WNIT. Olson graduated in May 2013 with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a 3.79 GPA.

Olson is a proud Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) member who actively participates in the annual mentor/mentoree program. Olson greatly advocates for women’s sports, equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and the WNBA. His favorite professional sports team is the WNBA’s Seattle Storm.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the CSUN women’s basketball program under Coach Mitchell’s leadership,” Olson said. “CSUN has a winning tradition amongst Big West programs, and I can’t wait to help Coach Mitchell develop the scholar-athletes in all areas of their lives.”

During his professional career, Olson also spent one year working at professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and solar tech giant Aurora Solar.

A native of Seattle, Wash., Olson attended Bishop Blanchet High School as a four-year varsity player. He also played AAU basketball for Seattle Rotary Style, one of the country’s premier club programs. Olson has three brothers, Taylor Olson, Tanner Olson and Monte Brown and is the son of Bill and Sara Olson.

