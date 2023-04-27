CSUN’s Multimedia Performance ‘Home’ to Highlight Climate Change

With efforts to start conversation on climate change, students at California State University, Northridge will showcase a new multimedia performance that explores the anxiety related to this environmental crisis. 

“Home” will be performed on Thursday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, May 5, at 2 p.m. in CSUN’s Nordhoff Hall’s Campus Theatre, located near the corner of Nordhoff Street and Etiwanda Avenue. The show will shed light on the complexities and concerns of climate change through various forms of artistic expression. 

The interdisciplinary project includes students and faculty from three different colleges — Mike Curb College of Arts, Media, and CommunicationCollege of Health and Human Development and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences— and five different departments, Africana Studies, Environmental and Occupational Health, Kinesiology, Music, and Theatre. 

The performance will include a jazz ensemble led by Thomas Meyer, spoken word performers, dancers, choreographers, a visual artist, lighting designers, stage managers, and theatrical crew. Twenty-five students will be involved throughout the show. 

“Home at times will be painful to watch but also beautiful,” said kinesiology professor Paula Thomson, who teaches dance in the College of Health and Human Development. “We’re not backing away because climate change is painful and real.” 

Tickets for “Home” are free. To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/home-tickets-616109539217.  

For more information about the performance, contact Thomson, at paula.thomson@csun.edu. 

