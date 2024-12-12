Dec. 14: Lucky Luke Brewing, Good Vibes Present Ugly Sweater Holiday Market

Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Pop Up Market presents the Ugly Sweater Holiday Market, Saturday and Sunday Dec. 14-15 at Lucky Luke Brewing, 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Holiday Market hours are 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

This event will be free and is pet friendly. Will include a vendor market, cold brews, hard seltzers, food and live music.

Power on Band will perform on Saturday and The Soul Riders will perform Sunday.

There will also be a toy drive for St. Judes Hospital and the Big Brothers and Big Sisters Program in Simi Valley.

For more information visit the Lucky Luke Brewing website.

