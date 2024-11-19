Dec. 8: Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Holiday Home Tour Boutique

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour will continue the festivities with its Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Williams Homes that will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8, at Williams Ranch model homes in Hasley Canyon.

The Williams Ranch model homes are located off the 5 freeway off Hasley Canyon, 28801 Hasley Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91384.

Williams Homes is this year’s Home Tour Boutique sponsor. The event will have something for everyone. Festivities will include a visit with Santa, photos, hot cocoa, crafts for the kids and numerous vendors.

Admission is free for the event.

This year’s Boutique features an extra special highlight: one of the model homes will be fully decked out for the season. Experience the “Model Christmas – Snow Globe Winter Wonderland,” a showcase that’s part of the 2024 Home Tour.

For more information on the boutique visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...