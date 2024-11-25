Dec. 16: Community Conversation on Retail Theft with Pilar Schiavo

Join a community discussion on retail theft Monday, Dec. 16 from 4-5:30 p.m. featuring California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Assemblymember Rick Zbur and a panel of industry experts.

Topics discussed will range from the impact of retail theft on small businesses, strategies to protect our communities and initiatives to combat it.

Don’t miss this important opportunity to engage with leaders and experts working to safeguard businesses in the region.

Has your business been affected by retail theft? We’re gathering experiences and data to better understand the impact this is having on the community. All input will help explore solutions with elected representatives. Responses can be anonymous.

RSVP for location of event.

Complete the survey today.

For more information and to RSVP visit the website.

