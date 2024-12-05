Photos with Santa at Valencia Town Center

Santa will be at Valencia Town Center, located on the lower level near H&M for photos through Dec. 24

Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Don’t forget to drop off letters to Santa in the holiday mailbox.

To make a reservation and pre-purchase a photo package, visit the website.

Reservations are recommended but not required. Walk-ups are always welcome and will be accommodated on a space-available basis.

Santa’s hours are available here.

Photo Pricing

Photo packages start at $39.99.

Book reservations in advance to receive two free gifts.

Holiday Cards from Shutterfly: 10 free cards and 50% off the entire Shutterfly order.

Gift from Portable North Pole: A personalized digital message from Santa before visit.

Events

Sensory-Friendly Santa- Sensory Santa is a sensory-friendly opportunity for children with special needs and families to enjoy a private photo session and visit with Santa Claus in a calming environment before the mall opens to the public. Sunday, Dec. 8 from 9 – 10:30 a.m.

Pet Photos with Santa- Special times for furry friends to join in family photos with Santa. Pets must be leashed or in a carrier.

Select Mondays from 4-7 p.m.

For more information visit the Valencia Town Center website.

