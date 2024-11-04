Dec. 8: Meadow Collective Christmas Market

The Meadow Collective is back in Santa Clarita for the Meadow Collective Christmas Market, bringing together a curated selection of unique and handmade items and small businesses, Sunday, Dec. 8 at Hart & Main, 24217 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA, 91321.

Discover a variety of stylish clothing, accessories, home decor, treats, drinks and more. Get ready to explore the diverse talents of local artisans and support small and shop local. Whether looking for a special gift or treating yourself to a treat, this event is a must-visit. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to find one-of-a-kind treasures and connect with creatives in the community.

For more information on the event visit the eventbrite website.

