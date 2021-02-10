Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.

In conjunction with L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Major Case Unit, deputies served the search warrant in the 6600 Block of Juniper Crest Road at approximately 8 a.m.

The occupants of the property were detained.

Several puppies in the suspected puppy mill were found in a neglected state, and/or near death, and were rescued.

Animal Care and Control officials immediately took custody of the animals, which are being treated for Parvovirus. All animals will be inspected and documented by LACACC officers.

Additionally, investigators discovered a motorcycle “chop shop” operating on the property. Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention detectives responded to the location to assist with the recovery of numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.

Anyone with information or questions about this incident is encouraged to contact Community Partnerships Bureau Sergeant Robert Hill at rchill@lasd.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

You may also report any suspected criminal animal fighting to our law enforcement partners:

* Los Angeles County District Attorney, Bureau of Investigations

* County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

* The Humane Society of the United States

* Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Los Angeles

