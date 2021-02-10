header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 10
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
| Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
puppy mill

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.

In conjunction with L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Major Case Unit, deputies served the search warrant in the 6600 Block of Juniper Crest Road at approximately 8 a.m.

The occupants of the property were detained.

Several puppies in the suspected puppy mill were found in a neglected state, and/or near death, and were rescued.

Animal Care and Control officials immediately took custody of the animals, which are being treated for Parvovirus. All animals will be inspected and documented by LACACC officers.

Additionally, investigators discovered a motorcycle “chop shop” operating on the property. Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention detectives responded to the location to assist with the recovery of numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.

Anyone with information or questions about this incident is encouraged to contact Community Partnerships Bureau Sergeant Robert Hill at rchill@lasd.org.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

You may also report any suspected criminal animal fighting to our law enforcement partners:

* Los Angeles County District Attorney, Bureau of Investigations

* County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control

* The Humane Society of the United States

* Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Los Angeles
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 129th death.
FULL STORY...
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
FULL STORY...
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 141 new deaths and 3,434 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported its 129th death.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 129th Death at Henry Mayo; Alarming Gap Remains Between Latino/Latinx Residents and Other Groups
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies assigned to the Community Partnerships Bureau served a search warrant on a suspected illegal puppy mill in Acton on Tuesday, and also found numerous stolen motorcycles and miscellaneous parts.
Deputies Raid Suspected Puppy Mill in Acton, Also Find Motorcycle ‘Chop Shop’
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy's second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.
Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva on Tuesday launched the first-of-its-kind "Wage Theft Task Force" to protect undocumented and documented workers in the county.
LASD Launches Wage Theft Task Force
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
College of the Canyons will proudly welcome American photojournalist and best-selling author Pete Souza to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Feb. 18: COC to Present ‘Evening with Photojournalist Pete Souza’
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda
The Valley Industry Association's next Virtual Series presentation will feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda via Zoom on Tuesday, February 16, starting at 11 a.m.
Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Series to Feature Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
The 2021 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival due to be held at William S. Hart Park in April was postponed on Wednesday by city of Santa Clarita officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
City Postpones 2021 Cowboy Festival; Plans April Events
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
Santa Clarita Valley restaurants and other food-service providers will soon be required to ask residents if they’d like disposable food-ware with their orders after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting aimed at reducing waste.
Supes OK COVID-Related, SCV Motions
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Holds Study Session on Hart High Indian Mascot
Today in SCV History (Feb. 10)
2013 - Motion picture helicopter provider David Gibbs of Valencia and two others are killed in crash at Acton movie ranch; Hollywood's deadliest on-set incident since triple-fatal "Twilight Zone Movie" helicopter crash in Valencia in 1982 [report]
NTSB
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting virtually, Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Virtual Regular Meeting
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present a public artist talk with Kumasi J. Barnett to accompany his solo virtual exhibition “Kumasi J. Barnett: The Amazing Black-Man and Other American Stories,” at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Feb. 25: COC’s Virtual Public Artist Talk Featuring Kumasi J. Barnett
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
The city of Santa Clarita is encouraging residents to support locally-owned restaurants throughout its community.
Local Businesses, Residents Encouraged to Take Part in City’s New Foodie Friday
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a video/teleconferencing Special Board Study Session (Brown Act), from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, followed immediately by its regular business meeting at 5:00 p.m.
Feb. 10: COC Board of Trustees Virtual Special Study Session, Business Meeting
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 227 new deaths, including two additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, and 3,353 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 24,901 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Two More Deaths at Henry Mayo; County Confirms Additional Variant Cases
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
The Latino Business Alliance invites you to a virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Santa Clarita's first Latino Mayor, Bill Miranda, Thursday, Feb. 11, from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Feb. 11: Virtual Coffee & Pan Dulce with Mayor Bill Miranda
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board discussed the history of Hart High’s Indian mascot — and whether it should be changed — during a virtual meeting Tuesday.
District Study Session Takes In-Depth Look at Hart High Mascot
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) released an in-depth report Tuesday on the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the most viable pathways for recovery for the County’s industries, workers, and communities. 
Report Shows L.A. County’s Economically Disadvantaged Hardest Hit During Pandemic
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.
Two Sustain Major Injuries After Valencia Crash
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
In honor of Black History Month, the Multicultural Center at College of the Canyons will be hosting a series of virtual events throughout February that highlight and celebrate Black culture.
COC Multicultural Center Hosting Virtual Events Honoring Black History Month
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
California State University, Northridge is accepting applications for a scholarships available to any student interested in studying or working with the Armenian community through advocacy, humanitarian, cultural or philanthropic work.
CSUN’s Armenian Studies Program Accepting Scholarship Applications
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected Tuesday to look into a traffic study that proposes to implement a freeway toll program for drivers during peak hours in Los Angeles County.
City Expected to Discuss L.A. County’s Proposed Freeway Toll Program
Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)
1971, 6:01 a.m. - Sylmar/San Fernando Earthquake centered in Iron Canyon/Sand Canyon [WATCH FILM]
film
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 93 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19 countywide as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported three new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; L.A. County Fatalities Remain ‘Distressingly High’
%d bloggers like this: