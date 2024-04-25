Inside Weather



May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month! Celebrate by applying to become a resource parent and fostering or foster-adopting siblings. Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. If you or someone you know may be interested in learning more about becoming a foster or foster-adopt parent, join Children’s Bureau on May 16, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., for an English online virtual orientation. For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or foster-adopt parent, a PowerPoint orientation is also available. To sign up, visit https://www.all4kids.org/foster-care-and-adoption-inquiry-form/, call (661) 289-4231 or 833-983- 2837, or email Rfrecruitment@all4kids.org and a link to the meeting will be sent to you. A Spanish PowerPoint Orientation can be emailed to you upon request. Call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org and a Spanish PowerPoint will be emailed to you. A Bi- lingual staff member will assist you throughout the process. Children’s Bureau partners with over 200 foster-adoptive families annually to help at-risk youth by giving them a home that is nearby and inclusive to their foster siblings. “Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” says Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children. The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do. “Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” Jeremy added. “Right now, children who have experienced trauma and have been separated from their birth family need our help,” says Leslie Oropeza, Children’s Bureau director of foster care and adoption. “We are looking for families who can open their homes and hearts to these children. Families who have extra space and the willingness to keep them together. Statistics show siblings kept together in foster care and adoption do better later in life. They heal quicker from their trauma, have better attachments, and develop healthy self-images,” she adds. In the 1940’s, Children’s Bureau opened adoption services and found homes for refugee children orphans from World War II. The agency continues to meet the needs by offering a wide array of programs in areas related to adoption such as foster care, prevention, and mental health. Children’s Bureau has multiple locations operating throughout Southern California. Children’s Bureau welcomes all individuals regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call (661) 289- 4231 or 833-983-2837. For information about Children’s Bureau and the other critical services the agency provides, visit all4kids.org. To stay connected with Family Foster Care and Adoption services, visit www.all4kids.org/foster. About Children’s Bureau: Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in preventing child abuse and reduce its devastating impact. Children’s Bureau addresses child and family well-being through primary prevention — an innovative, collaborative, and research-driven approach that educates and supports vulnerable parents in raising children who thrive. The agency helps 49,400 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, behavioral health counseling, foster care, foster-adoption, and more. The agency’s advocacy efforts and broader community impact initiatives inspire movement in the child well-being arena on local, state, and national levels. Share this story: Facebook

