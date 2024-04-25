TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign

Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master’s University’s women’s basketball team effective July 1, 2024.

Zamroz just completed her third season with the program, amassing a 74-21 record. This past season, the team won the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Championship and advanced to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Basketball National Tournament.

“I want to thank all of you for the encouragement, insight, and support you’ve shown me over the last few years,” Zamroz said in a statement. “It is such a tremendous privilege to work in an environment that truly supports one another and has a genuine desire to lead athletes to deepen their affections for Christ while competing at a high level. Over the last several weeks, the Lord has impressed upon my heart both the need and desire to be more present and available at home. This was a very difficult process as I deeply care for my team and love this ministry. However, my children are my priority, and I trust that as the Lord calls me back to my home, He has instilled in someone else the desire to lead this wonderful program. I’m happy to answer any questions anyone might have. Also, I’m very grateful to Chris and his support as Brett and I have prayed through this decision.”

