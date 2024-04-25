Ocean Water Warning for April 24

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
BEACH AREA WARNINGS:
-Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.
-Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach
100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.
-Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey
The entire swim area.
These warnings have been issued due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:
Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:
-Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18
-Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach
*Some ocean water quality testing results are not yet available following the rain advisory.
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit the website.
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.