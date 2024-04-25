May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita

Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all.

Join the fun at Central Park on Friday, May 10, 2024, for a rootin’, tootin’ good time with none other than:

Sam Hunt, Jake Owen, Niko Moon, Dylan Marlowe, Presley Tennant & Luwiss Lux.

It’ll be an evening filled with live tunes, finger-lickin’ craft food, and the smoothest cocktails this side of the Mississippi. We’ll be kicking up dust with some good ol’ line dancing and a whole heap more, as Central Park are transformed into the LA’s best country music party.

Past folks to grace the Boots In The Park stage are Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and a bunch of other country legends.

Dust off them cowboy boots, polish up that belt buckle, and get ready for a night of country music magic.

For more information or to purchase tickets check out the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...