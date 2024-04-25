South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29

Starting Monday, April 29, construction on the South Fork Trail will begin to replace a portion of the lodgepole fencing, the city of Santa Clarita announced.

Construction will take place on the trail between McBean Parkway and the paseo overpass near Cheri Fleming Auto Center Drive.

Note: The trail will not be closed, but please anticipate construction along the route for around two weeks.

