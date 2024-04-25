COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.

University of Portland is an NCAA Division I program located in Portland, Oregon. Regez is expected to begin competing for the Pilots in Fall 2024 after a stellar career with the Cougars.

The Pilots boast a reputation as one of the most consistent distance running programs in the nation, having made 22 appearances at the NCAA Cross Country Championships under longtime cross country/track and field head coach Rob Connor.

Additionally, Connor’s men’s track program has seen at least one student-athlete qualify for the NCAA Track and Field Championships every season since 1992.

Regez, who attended Canyon High School, finished his Cougar Cross Country career by earning All-Western State Conference (WSC) Second Team honors and competing at the 2023 3C2A Cross Country State Championship meet for a second straight year.

As a freshman, Regez was the only runner from COC’s men’s team to compete at the 2022 Cross Country State Championship meet. His appearance in Fresno came on the heels of earning All-WSC Second Team honors for the first time.

The following spring, Regez ran to a sixth-place result in the 800m (1:57.66) at the 2023 WSC Championships and qualified to run at that year’s 3C2A Southern California Championships.

Last week, Regez placed first in the 1500m (4:07.80) at the WSC Prelims to qualify for the conference championship meet on April 26, in Bakersfield. He is expected to move on to compete at the 3C2A Southern California Championships in May with an eye on earning a bid to the state championship meet at Saddleback College May 17-18.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...