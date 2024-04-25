header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
| Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Sam Regez
College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez, pictured alongside Chad Peters, Dean, Kinesiology, Health and Wellness, Fitness and Athletics, and Lindie Kane, head coach, COC cross country and track and field, has signed with University of Portland. Regez will begin competing for the Pilots in fall 2024. Photo by Mari Kneisel/COC Sports Information.


By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director 

College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.

University of Portland is an NCAA Division I program located in Portland, Oregon. Regez is expected to begin competing for the Pilots in Fall 2024 after a stellar career with the Cougars.

The Pilots boast a reputation as one of the most consistent distance running programs in the nation, having made 22 appearances at the NCAA Cross Country Championships under longtime cross country/track and field head coach Rob Connor.

Additionally, Connor’s men’s track program has seen at least one student-athlete qualify for the NCAA Track and Field Championships every season since 1992.

Regez, who attended Canyon High School, finished his Cougar Cross Country career by earning All-Western State Conference (WSC) Second Team honors and competing at the 2023 3C2A Cross Country State Championship meet for a second straight year.

As a freshman, Regez was the only runner from COC’s men’s team to compete at the 2022 Cross Country State Championship meet. His appearance in Fresno came on the heels of earning All-WSC Second Team honors for the first time.

The following spring, Regez ran to a sixth-place result in the 800m (1:57.66) at the 2023 WSC Championships and qualified to run at that year’s 3C2A Southern California Championships.

Last week, Regez placed first in the 1500m (4:07.80) at the WSC Prelims to qualify for the conference championship meet on April 26, in Bakersfield. He is expected to move on to compete at the 3C2A Southern California Championships in May with an eye on earning a bid to the state championship meet at Saddleback College May 17-18.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland

COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign

TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
FULL STORY...

COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week

COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships

TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
The Master's University men's golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3

Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
College of the Canyons made quick work of visiting L.A. Valley College in a shortened 11-3 home victory that came on a day in which the program unveiled its newly named Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room during a pre-game dedication ceremony.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
Starting Monday, April 29, construction on the South Fork Trail will begin to replace a portion of the lodgepole fencing, the city of Santa Clarita announced.
South Fork Trail Construction to Begin April 29
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
College of the Canyons dual-sport athlete Sam Regez will continue his career at University of Portland with plans to run on both the cross country and track and field programs.
COC Standout Sam Regez Signs with University of Portland
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
An entertainment industry initiative to support the voices of California State University, Northridge film and TV students was celebrated with a recent screening of stories they created. 
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? 
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
Earlier this month, a team of biology students at The Master’s University won a distinguished award at one of the oldest intercollegiate research conferences in the country.
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well.
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts' Community Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, April 28.
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation
May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month! Celebrate by applying to become a resource parent and fostering or foster-adopting siblings.
May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Santa Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces SR-14 Lane Closures
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all. 
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honor the memory of those lost 109 years ago in Armenian Genocide. 
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is excited to announce the inaugural Donut Day event.
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9. 
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
SCVNews.com