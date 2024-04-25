SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact

How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world. The film and entertainment industry, alongside tourism, stand as pivotal pillars supporting the vibrant economy of the Santa Clarita Valley.

From sprawling ranches to rugged canyons, the region offers a versatile canvas for storytelling across various genres. These productions generate revenue (average annual economic impact of $30 million to the local community) through job creation, local spending, community development, and tourism. This convergence fuels economic growth and community pride, showcasing the Valley on both the silver screen and the tourism map.

Beyond its cinematic allure, the Valley boasts a rich tapestry of historical landmarks, outdoor recreation opportunities, and cultural events, enticing travelers to extend their stay and indulge in all the region has to offer. This convergence of entertainment and tourism not only fuels economic growth but also fosters a sense of community pride, as locals witness their hometown shine on both the silver screen and the tourism map.

But don’t take Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s word for it! Evan Thomason, economic development associate overseeing Film and Tourism for the city of Santa Clarita, was interviewed last week by Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda on his show SCV 101. Thomason has been with the City for many years, and discusses the valley’s rich history of film and tourism, how these benefit the SCV and its economy, and more.

