1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
| Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Santa Clarita filming

File photo.

How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? Santa Clarita is consistently one of the most filmed places in California because it’s located within the industry’s well-known 30-Mile Zone and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double for almost anywhere in the world. The film and entertainment industry, alongside tourism, stand as pivotal pillars supporting the vibrant economy of the Santa Clarita Valley.

From sprawling ranches to rugged canyons, the region offers a versatile canvas for storytelling across various genres. These productions generate revenue (average annual economic impact of $30 million to the local community) through job creation, local spending, community development, and tourism. This convergence fuels economic growth and community pride, showcasing the Valley on both the silver screen and the tourism map.

Beyond its cinematic allure, the Valley boasts a rich tapestry of historical landmarks, outdoor recreation opportunities, and cultural events, enticing travelers to extend their stay and indulge in all the region has to offer. This convergence of entertainment and tourism not only fuels economic growth but also fosters a sense of community pride, as locals witness their hometown shine on both the silver screen and the tourism map.

But don’t take Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation’s word for it! Evan Thomason, economic development associate overseeing Film and Tourism for the city of Santa Clarita, was interviewed last week by Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda on his show SCV 101. Thomason has been with the City for many years, and discusses the valley’s rich history of film and tourism, how these benefit the SCV and its economy, and more.

WATCH NOW
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
‘Changing Lenses’ Initiative Lends Voice to CSUN Film, TV Students
An entertainment industry initiative to support the voices of California State University, Northridge film and TV students was celebrated with a recent screening of stories they created. 
SCVEDC Delves into Santa Clarita Film, Tourism Impact
How important is Film and Tourism to the Santa Clarita Valley Economy? 
TMU Biology Students Earn Recognition at Annual Research Conference
Earlier this month, a team of biology students at The Master’s University won a distinguished award at one of the oldest intercollegiate research conferences in the country.
TMU Women’s Basketball Coach to Resign
Lisa Zamroz has announced her intent to step down as the head coach of The Master's University's women's basketball team effective July 1, 2024.
Cameron Smyth | Spring Cleaning Your Neighborhood
Spring heralds a time of renewal and rejuvenation, not just in the natural world, but within our homes and lives as well.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
California Institute of the Arts' Community Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, April 28.
May 16: Children’s Bureau Foster Care Orientation
May is National Foster Parent Appreciation Month! Celebrate by applying to become a resource parent and fostering or foster-adopting siblings.
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Santa Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all. 
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honor the memory of those lost 109 years ago in Armenian Genocide. 
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is excited to announce the inaugural Donut Day event.
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9. 
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
