header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
| Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
CalArts World and Dance
The 2024 CalArts World Music and Dance Festival takes place Friday, April 26-Sunday, April 28. | Photo: CalArts.


By Elizabeth McRae

California Institute of the Arts’ Community Weekend kicks off on Friday, April 26 and runs through Sunday, April 28. Open to the public, the weekend features free concerts and art exhibitions, including the annual CalArts World Music and Dance Festival and CalArts MFA Open Studios.

With roots tracing back to the early 1970s, the CalArts World Music and Dance Festival brings celebrated international artists to perform with faculty and students. The 2024 festival features music from Iran, Bali, Indonesia, India, Ghana, West Africa, and Japan, as well as cross-cultural fusion from much of the rest of the world.

One of the highlights of opening night is the Balinese Gamelan Ensemble directed by master-artist teacher I Nyoman Wenten and Nanik Wenten. Featuring guest artists I Made Sutjita, Hirotaka Inuzuka (Music MFA 10), and Joti Rockwell, this special performance celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the US.

On Saturday night, the North Indian Faculty concert showcases the exceptional talents of guest artist Santoor Maestro Pandit Madan Oak. He will be accompanied on tabla by the world-renowned Pandit Swapan Chaudhuri, a distinguished and long-serving faculty member of The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts.

Closing out the festival on Sunday night is this year’s headlining act, Extra Ancestral. Founded by Kahlil Cummings in 2017, the performance group is dedicated to educating and entertaining audiences through music, dance, and visual arts that express the diverse cultural manifestations of the African Diaspora. Inspired by the historical significance of music and dance as ancient forms of healing, Extra Ancestral endeavors to uphold this tradition by integrating genres such as Afrobeat, Reggae, Jazz, Salsa, and traditional African forms into their dynamic concerts.

Presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts, the festival is a family-friendly event with comfortable bench and lawn seating—ideal for a picnic-style experience. Additionally, for those who can’t make it in person, concerts will be live streamed on the CalArts Music YouTube Channel. Check out the full schedule [here].

Popping up during CalArts’ Community Weekend on Saturday and Sunday is the vibrant Artisan Market, showcasing an array of creative works for sale by guest vendors, CalArts alumni, staff, and current students. The market will be open between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.

View MFA Art at Open Studios

Open-Studios-MFA

CalArts School of Art Open Studios 2022 – MFA Christine Yerie Lee | Photo: CalArts.

CalArts’ Community Weekend also features the CalArts MFA Open Studios. On Saturday, the School of Art welcomes the public to an exhibition showcasing works by graduate students from the Art, Art & Technology, Graphic Design, and Photo & Media programs. Art studios will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm, with performance art and video screenings presented throughout the day.

Visitors can navigate the studios on self-guided tours. Light snacks, refreshments, and a beer garden will be set up on the outdoor patios.

Admission and parking for CalArts Community Weekend is free and open to the public.

EVENT DETAILS

CalArts Community Weekend

Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28
CalArts
24700 McBean Parkway
Valencia, California 91355

Free admission and parking.

CalArts World Music and Dance Festival
Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28
Wild Beast
See the full schedule here.

CalArts MFA Open Studios
Saturday, April 27, 4:30-8:30 pm
Art & Tech – C107
Program in Art – JBSB, Annex, Broad Studios
Photo/Media – BB5
View the Open Studios map here.

CalArts Artisan Market
Saturday, April 27–Sunday, April 28, 4-8 pm
Graduation Courtyard

 

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts

April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
FULL STORY...

May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC

May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9. 
FULL STORY...

COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options

COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
FULL STORY...

April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop

April 24: COC Board of Trustees’ Self-Evaluation Workshop
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a self-evaluation workshop Wednesday, April 24, beginning at 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...

April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair

April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
COC Names Gigi Garcia, Hannes Yngve Athletes of the Week
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Santa Clarita resident Edina Lemus has been appointed Administrator of the Veterans Home of California in Lancaster by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Newsom Appoints SCV Resident Veterans Home Administrator
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond testified today in the Senate Education Committee about the need for results-proven training for all teachers of reading and math.
State Superintendent Makes Historic Push for Results-Proven Training in Literacy, Math as Sponsor of SB 1115
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for April 24
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Dust off the boots and get ready to holler, because Boots In The Park making its way to back to Santa Clarita, y’all. 
May 10: Boots In the Park Returns to Santa Clarita
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
State Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) and Supervisor Kathryn Barger honor the memory of those lost 109 years ago in Armenian Genocide. 
Barger, Wilk Recognize Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps is excited to announce the inaugural Donut Day event.
June 7: Salvation Army SCV Announces Inaugural Donut Day Event
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation has approved $370,000 in funding to support the Vet@ThePark program operated by the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control.
LAC Animal Care Foundation Provides $370K Grant to Support Vet@ThePark
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The California Department of Public Health is encouraging Californians to take part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 27.
CDPH Urges Californians to Support Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Supes Proclaim May as Mental Health Awareness Month
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
The Grammy-award winning rock ‘n’ roll group Blues Traveler will take the stage of the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m. May 9. 
May 9: Blues Traveler to Perform at PAC
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency (now part of SCV Water) [story]
Castaic Lake
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
Kathryn Barger | Statement in Support of $45.4B County Budget
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
Hannah Waddingham Officially Christens Sun Princess
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
Hart District High Schools Recognized Best in Nation
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
COC Offers Four Summer Sessions for Flexible Learning Options
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the Senate Public Safety Committee.
Wilk’s Illegal Dumping Bill Approved by Committee
May 18: Super Jazz Festival at West Ranch High School
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
May 18: Super Jazz Festival at West Ranch High School
Schiavo Presents Healthy Homework Act to Prioritize Mental, Physical Health
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, has presented The Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999) to the Assembly Education Committee.
Schiavo Presents Healthy Homework Act to Prioritize Mental, Physical Health
West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs
The city of Santa Clarita has notified the public that the playground at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354, is currently closed for repairs on the rubberized surface.
West Creek Park Playground Closed for Repairs
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Invites Creatives, Students, Experts to Celebrate Media
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
May 18: NextGen MediaMakers Festival Invites Creatives, Students, Experts to Celebrate Media
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
SCVNews.com