April 26-28: Community Weekend Returns to CalArts

With roots tracing back to the early 1970s, the CalArts World Music and Dance Festival brings celebrated international artists to perform with faculty and students. The 2024 festival features music from Iran, Bali, Indonesia, India, Ghana, West Africa, and Japan, as well as cross-cultural fusion from much of the rest of the world.
One of the highlights of opening night is the Balinese Gamelan Ensemble directed by master-artist teacher I Nyoman Wenten and Nanik Wenten. Featuring guest artists I Made Sutjita, Hirotaka Inuzuka (Music MFA 10), and Joti Rockwell, this special performance celebrates the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the US.
On Saturday night, the North Indian Faculty concert showcases the exceptional talents of guest artist Santoor Maestro Pandit Madan Oak. He will be accompanied on tabla by the world-renowned PanditSwapan Chaudhuri, a distinguished and long-serving faculty member of The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts.
Closing out the festival on Sunday night is this year’s headlining act, Extra Ancestral. Founded by Kahlil Cummings in 2017, the performance group is dedicated to educating and entertaining audiences through music, dance, and visual arts that express the diverse cultural manifestations of the African Diaspora. Inspired by the historical significance of music and dance as ancient forms of healing, Extra Ancestral endeavors to uphold this tradition by integrating genres such as Afrobeat, Reggae, Jazz, Salsa, and traditional African forms into their dynamic concerts.
Presented by The Herb Alpert School of Music at CalArts, the festival is a family-friendly event with comfortable bench and lawn seating—ideal for a picnic-style experience. Additionally, for those who can’t make it in person, concerts will be live streamed on the CalArts Music YouTube Channel. Check out the full schedule [here].
Popping up during CalArts’ Community Weekend on Saturday and Sunday is the vibrant Artisan Market, showcasing an array of creative works for sale by guest vendors, CalArts alumni, staff, and current students. The market will be open between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both days.
View MFA Art at Open Studios
CalArts School of Art Open Studios 2022 – MFA Christine Yerie Lee | Photo: CalArts.
CalArts’ Community Weekend also features the CalArts MFA Open Studios. On Saturday, the School of Art welcomes the public to an exhibition showcasing works by graduate students from the Art, Art & Technology, Graphic Design, and Photo & Media programs. Art studios will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm, with performance art and video screenings presented throughout the day.
Visitors can navigate the studios on self-guided tours. Light snacks, refreshments, and a beer garden will be set up on the outdoor patios.
Admission and parking for CalArts Community Weekend is free and open to the public.
EVENT DETAILS
CalArts Community Weekend
Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28
CalArts
24700 McBean Parkway
Valencia, California 91355
Free admission and parking.
CalArts World Music and Dance Festival Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28
Wild Beast
See the full schedule here.
CalArts MFA Open Studios Saturday, April 27, 4:30-8:30 pm
Art & Tech – C107
Program in Art – JBSB, Annex, Broad Studios
Photo/Media – BB5
View the Open Studios map here.
CalArts Artisan Market Saturday, April 27–Sunday, April 28, 4-8 pm
Graduation Courtyard
College of the Canyons will offer four summer sessions running from June 3 through Aug. 17, giving students a variety of options in both class format and scheduling designed to help them achieve their educational goals, from launching a new career to transferring to a four-year university.
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Gigi Garcia (softball) and Hannes Yngve (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 15-20.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement in support of the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer’s presentation of a $45.4 billion budget for the forthcoming 2024-25 fiscal year.
In a celebration held Tuesday, April 23 at the Port of Barcelona, award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham officially welcomed the newest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship, Sun Princess, serving as godmother during a star-studded naming ceremony.
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District which includes Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch have been ranked among the top public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his measure to combat illegal dumping, by increasing penalties and closing a loophole which has enabled the problem for years, was approved in the Senate Public Safety Committee.
Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative invites local creatives, media industry professionals, students, parents, teachers and others to celebrate the next generation of media makers participating in the inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival on Saturday, May 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.
