DMV Warns Customers of REAL ID Phishing Scam

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles has learned of a text message phishing scam related to REAL ID and reminds customers that it will never ask for personal information related to driver’s license number, Social Security number, or financial information through email, text, or over the phone.

The DMV has heard from multiple customers who have received a text message stating, “Our records indicate that your contact information must be updated for REAL ID Compliance. Provide an Up-to-date Mailing Address and Phone Number.”

When customers click the continue button, the following message appears: “Action Needed: Due to an update on our new regulation complaint, every CaDMV customer must update their contact information. Update now at: (a fictitious link).” This text message is NOT from the DMV.

“The DMV has not sent such a text, nor would we,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “We offer secure online services and send text messages for some services, but never ask for personal information outside of a secure DMV account accessed by the customer.”

The DMV does not send customers unsolicited requests for information. When the DMV texts or emails customers, it is based on action initiated by the customer.

For example, customers may receive an appointment reminder or cancelation notice by text or email from the DMV. Also, when a customer establishes an online account with DMV or has initiated an interactive, assisted online transaction with the DMV, further information may be requested.

The department recommends its customers ignore or delete any unsolicited texts or emails requesting personal information on behalf of the DMV. Customers can report the phishing attack to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint. If you receive a phishing email, forward it to the Anti-Phishing Working Group at reportphishing@apwg.org. For a phishing text message, forward it to SPAM (7726).

Starting October 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or another federally approved document, like a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card, to board flights within the United States and access secure federal facilities and military bases.

Before visiting a DMV office for a new REAL ID, customers should fill out the online application, upload their documents, and bring their confirmation code and documents with them to an office at their convenience, even the same day.

More information is available at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...