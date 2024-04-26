header image

1906 - Bobby Batugo, World Champion Mixologist in the 1970s, born in The Philippines [story]
Bobby Batugo
May 11: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House
Friday, Apr 26, 2024

Placerita Open HouseThe Placerita Canyon Nature Center Associates invite residents of the Santa Clarita Valley to the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Open House event to be held Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The open house will feature:

–Free Admission abd Parking

–Storytime

–Crafts and Games

–Panning for “Fools” Gold

–Animal Presentations

–Caricatures by Jill

–Displays by Local Nature Clubs and Organizations

–Gift Shop (electronic payment available)

–Fender Guitar Raffle

–Native Plant Sale

–Food Trucks

–Overflow parking and free shuttle available.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

For more information visit www.placerita.org or call (661) 259-7721.
SCVNews.com