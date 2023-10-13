Donna Lee, Valencia Coach, Named to CIF Hall of Fame

Valencia High School Coach Donna Lee has been named one of 13 educators named to the 39th Class of Inductees into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame.

Lee will be honored with the 2023 Hall of Fame clas at a luncheon hosted at The Grand Conference Center in Long Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 18 starting at 11:30 a.m.

Additionally, 14 outstanding individuals will also be honored with a CIF Southern Section Distinguished Service Award for years of dedicated contributions toward the student-athletes of the CIF-SS.

“We are excited to honor and recognize our 2023 CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame and Distinguished Service Award winners,” said CIF-SS Commissioner of Athletics Mike West. “This illustrious group of individuals represents true excellence for their dedication to education-based athletics and their accomplishments in service to our member schools and to our organization. We are very proud to pay tribute to them and look forward to a great celebration.”

Lee has been a teacher since 1987 and has teached at Valencia High School since 1994. She founded and has coached the Valencia High School softball program for 24 years.

She coached for three years at her alma mater, Taft/Woodland Hills winning a league title 46-12 at Taft.

Lee holds 14 league titles including 10 consecutive league titles from 2001 to 2010.

She was named the Daily News Coach of the Year in 1993, 2007 and 2008 and the 2001 Los Angeles Times Coach of the Year.

In 2007 Lee was named the Fastpitch Coaches Association National High School Coach of the Year and USA Today and Cal Hi Sports National Champions.

She is a two-time CIF-SS champion. Lee’s record is 529-194-5 overall.

Lee is a graduate of San Francisco State University where she played softball and earned a BA degree in Kinesiology. She received her teaching credential, where she was named Outstanding Student Teacher in 1986. Lee earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling from the University of La Verne in 1998.

The list of 2023 Hall of Fame Awardee educators being honored alongside Lee includes:

Peter Ackermann who worked 50 years coaching youth softball in the Conejo Valley.

Jim Brumm who spent 40 years coaching aquatics at Huntington Beach and Foothill High Schools.

Rocky Ciarelli who coached 37 years boys’ and girls’ volleyball at Edison; Huntington Beach; and Newport Harbor High Schools.

Tony Ciarelli with 38 years track and field coaching experience at Edison; Huntington Beach and Newport Harbor High Schools.

Dan Glenn with 35 years coaching boy’s and girls’ volleyball at University, Edison and Newport Harbor High Schools.

Jeff Gordon who coached soccer for 36 years, 32 of those years at Sunny Hills High School.

Cindy Gurney who coached girls’ volleyball for 36 years all at Alta Loma.

Gary Meek the Head Football coach Esperanza High School for 17 years (1986-2003).

Bruce Rollinson Head Football coach at Mater Dei High School for 34 years

Bill Seckington with 26 seasons coaching Huntington Beach High School golf.

Richard Wiard, six-time San Gabriel Valley Coach of Year who coached at Bishop Amat High School/Charter Oak High School.

Ron Wilson the Camarillo High School Head Wrestling Coach for 40 years

