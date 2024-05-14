Valencia High’s Girls Flag Football Seeking Donations, Sponsors

Valencia High School is thrilled to introduce girls flag football to its sports program, offering an inclusive and exciting opportunity for female athletes.

Girls flag football was approved by the William S. Hart Governing Board Dec. 6, 2023 as a new, financially self-sustaining sport.

Valencia High’s program is currently seeking sponsors and donations to cover expenses such as uniforms, equipment and travel costs.

“Girls flag football is a fantastic addition to our sports program, and we are thrilled to coach and support these girls,” said coach Will Jones. “With the community’s support, we can provide an exceptional athletic experience for our players.”

A GoFund me page has been established for the program to help with costs. The link can be found [here].

For more information, email valenciagirlsflag@gmail.com.

You may also follow them on Instagram at @valenciavikingsgirlsflag.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to play flag football at Valencia High,” said player Leya Adams. “It’s great to see our school offering more sports for girls, and thank you to everyone who is supporting girls flag football.”

