header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
47°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 3
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
| Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
dry february
Sean de Guzman, chief of the California Department of Water Resources Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Section, conducts the third media snow survey of the 2021 season at Phillips Station on March 2, 2021. The survey is held approximately 90 miles east of Sacramento off Highway 50 in El Dorado County. | Photo: Ken James / California Department of Water Resources.

 

After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its statewide water survey Tuesday and found the Sierra snowpack is at approximately 54% of its April 1 average. That date marks the point at which Sierra snow is typically at its peak.

“While we can’t predict how much precipitation California will receive for the rest of this year, it’s safe to say without a series of storms we will end this year dry,” said Sean de Guzman of the water department during Tuesday’s survey.

De Guzman held a snow survey at Phillips Station near South Lake Tahoe and found the snowpack there is more robust than around the state. With about 56 inches, Phillips Station boasts a snowpack that is 86% of average.

The was de Guzman’s only good news of the day.

As February failed to deliver any major storms and the forecast for early March lacks significant wet weather, water officials are starting to fret the state may be entering yet another period of prolonged drought.

“As California closes out the fifth consecutive dry month of our water year, absent a series of strong storms in March or April we are going to end with a critically dry year on the heels of last year’s dry conditions,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the water department.

Last year, dry conditions also persisted during the wet portion of California water year. The state, which enjoys a Mediterranean climate characterized by dry warm summers, receives most of its water in December, January, and February. This year, those months and the previous two disappointed water managers and without the so-called “March Miracle,” mass water conservation projects and disappointed farmers may be on tap.

“With back-to-back dry years, water efficiency and drought preparedness are more important than ever for communities, agriculture and the environment,” Nemeth warned on Tuesday.

De Guzman said the effect of two consecutive dry years is starting to manifest in the interconnected system of reservoirs that comprise the state’s water storage infrastructure.

“With below-average precipitation across the state, California’s reservoirs are starting to see the impacts of a second consecutive dry year,” he said.

Lake Shasta, the largest reservoir by volume, currently sits at 66% capacity while Lake Oroville is 55% capacity. Normally, water managers would look for those reservoirs to be at or near their capacity as the winter moves into spring.

De Guzman said that this water year is shaping up to be like the one in 2014, when California was in the middle of a prolonged 5-year drought that devastated farms, incurred mandatory conservation programs, and dried out vegetation, paving the way for the two worst fire seasons in the Golden State’s history.

Some scientists argue California never really left that drought, with the current period just an extension even as anomalous wet years bringing brief, albeit much-needed respite.

Currently, the U.S. Drought Monitor lists 99% of the state in a category of abnormally dry conditions, with 84% of the state in drought. More concerning, at least 30% of the state is in extreme drought, according to the agency.

Forecasts promise little relief.

“While occasional brief and light precipitation events are possible across California over the next few weeks, models are unfortunately painting a continued drier-than-average picture for spring 2020 due to the persistence of North Pacific high pressure,” said Daniel Swain, a climatologist with UCLA.

Precipitation falling as snow in the mountains is critical to the water supply in California because it allows the water to fill the reservoir system incrementally throughout the spring and early summer as the snow melts.

California homes, businesses, and farms receive two-thirds of their water supply from the snowpack in Sierra Nevada.

— By Matthew Renda, CNS
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
FULL STORY...
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
FULL STORY...
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
California State University, Northridge is launching an interdisciplinary master’s degree in sustainability, set to begin fall 2022.
CSUN to Offer an Interdisciplinary Master’s Degree in Sustainability
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Princess Cruises is extending the pause of its United Kingdom-based cruise vacations, sailing roundtrip from Southampton, through September 25, 2021, on Sky Princess, Regal Princess, and Island Princess.
Princess Cruises Extends Pause of Southampton Sailings Through Sept. 25
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
After a relatively dry February in California, water supply managers grow increasingly anxious as each dry, sunny day plunges the state deeper into drought.
Dry February Exacerbates Drought in California
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
The Biden-Harris Administration has approved California’s request to use Medicaid (Medi-Cal in California) funding to pay for voluntary COVID-19 testing for low-income students covered by the program, further supporting schools in underserved communities to reopen for in-person instruction.
Feds OK Medi-Cal to Fund COVID-19 Testing for Low-Income Students
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Santa Clarita planning commissioners Tuesday sent the Sand Canyon resort proposal back to the drawing board amid continued concerns, focusing largely on emergency evacuations.
Sand Canyon Resort Sent Back to Drawing Board Amid Various Concerns
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Sam Horn, president of Master’s University and Seminary for the past year, will be stepping down from his position, university officials said Monday.
Master’s University President Sam Horn to Step Down After 1 Year
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Moving around California three decades from now will be safer, cleaner, and simpler with more transportation options under a plan Caltrans unveiled Wednesday.
Caltrans Unveils Vision for Future of Transportation
Today in SCV History (March 3)
1882 - George Campton's Newhall general store explodes [story]
general store
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
After receiving athletic protocol updates from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), the Los Angeles Department of Public Health (LADPH) and California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the William S. Hart Union High School District has put together a complete athletic program following all state and county guidelines.
Hart District Announces Outdoor Sports Practices, Competitions to Resume Immediately
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
The ability to transform data into information and insights that can elevate a business and influence decisions is at the core of the newest major being offered in California State University, Northridge’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.
CSUN Students Can Now Earn Degree in Business Analytics
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
Three teachers from the William S. Hart Union High School District have been named by NASA and the SETI Institute to fly on NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).
NASA Selects Three Hart District Teachers for SOFIA Flight
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Los Angeles County Parks is looking for highly-talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise and learning to the community through the Contact Class Program.
L.A. County Parks Hiring Instructors for Summer 2021 Season
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 91 new deaths and 1,407 new cases of COVID-19, with 26,212 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 26,212; L.A. County Remains in Most Restrictive Tier
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold its study session virtually Thursday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.
March 4: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Commission Study Session
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
After its cancelation last year due to the emergence of COVID-19, the College of the Canyons Scholarly Presentation will return this spring in a new virtual format.
COC’s Scholarly Presentations Return Virtually March 11
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present Sidewalk Stories at the Old Town Newhall Library!
Old Town Newhall Library Now Offering Sidewalk Storytime
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita Planning commissioners are expected to make a decision Tuesday regarding the proposed expansion of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital via multiple construction projects that include building a second inpatient tower.
Proposed Henry Mayo Expansion Project Back Before Planning Commission
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Picture this…the sun has just set on another brisk spring day.
Santa Clarita City Manager’s Monthly Message – March 2021
Today in SCV History (March 2)
1938 - Great Flood of 1938 causes massive destruction and death across the greater Los Angeles region [story]
flooding
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Santa Clarita Valley educators were next in line to receive their COVID-19 vaccine shots at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Monday, more than two months after the hospital received its first batch of vaccines for hospital frontline workers.
Henry Mayo Now Inoculating Educators with COVID-19 Vaccine
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 32 new deaths and 987 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia reported two new deaths since Friday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Deaths at Henry Mayo; Vaccine Eligibility Expands
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida has announced its March 2021 lineup of outdoor drive-in events.
Bella Vida Senior Center Sets March Outdoor Drive-in Events
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
In partnership with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the city of Santa Clarita will launch its “Guard That Auto” campaign this spring to combat an increase in grand theft auto over the past year.
Santa Clarita, Sheriff’s Station to Launch ‘Guard That Auto’ Anti-Theft Campaign
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
The Saugus High School academic decathlon team will advance to the state competition after placing in the top 10 in the county competition.
Saugus High Advances in State Academic Decathlon
%d bloggers like this: