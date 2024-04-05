header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 5
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
| Friday, Apr 5, 2024
snow pack

The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.

The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast. The April measurement is critical for water managers as it’s considered the peak snowpack for the season and marks the transition to spring snowmelt into the state’s rivers and reservoirs.

DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 28.6 inches, or 110% of the April 1 average, a significant improvement from just 28% of average on Jan. 1.

The focus now shifts to forecasting spring snowmelt runoff and capturing as much of that water as possible for future use, according to a news release from the DWR.

“It’s great news that the snowpack was able to catch up in March from a dry start this year. This water year shows once again how our climate is shifting, and how we can swing from dry to wet conditions within a season,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said. “These swings make it crucial to maintain conservation while managing the runoff. Variable climate conditions could result in less water runoff into our reservoirs. One hundred percent snowpack does not mean 100% runoff. Capturing and storing what we can in wetter years for drier times remains a key priority.”

California’s reservoirs remain in good shape thanks to state efforts to capture and store as much water as possible from record storms in 2023 and again this season, the release said. The State Water Project has increased storage by 700,000 acre-feet at Lake Oroville and by 154,000 acre-feet at San Luis Reservoir since Jan. 1. Statewide, reservoir levels stand at 116% of average.

However, there are challenges ahead as the spring runoff begins, the release said. The dry start to the year, soot and ash from burn scars that accelerates snowmelt, and other factors may result in below-average spring runoff, which can impact water availability.

Recently, the State Water Project increased its forecasted allocation of water supplies for the year to 30%, up from an initial 10%, due to the storms in February and March. However, uncertainty about the spring runoff and ongoing pumping restrictions to protect threatened and endangered species in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta has impacted that allocation forecast.

“California has had two years of relatively positive water conditions, but that is no reason to let our guard down now,” said Michael Anderson, state climatologist with DWR. “With three record-setting multi-year droughts in the last 15 years and warmer temperatures, a well-above-average snowpack is needed to reach average runoff. The wild swings from dry to wet that make up today’s water years make it important to maintain conservation while managing the runoff we do receive. Our water years moving forward will see more extreme dry times interrupted by very wet periods like we saw this winter.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom joined the snow survey at Phillips Station to announce the release of the California Water Plan Update 2023. The Water Plan Update sets forth a vision for all Californians to benefit from water resources that are sustainable, resilient to climate change and achieves equity for all communities and benefits the environment.

As part of the state’s climate adaptation efforts, over the past two years, California has worked with local groundwater agencies and state and federal partners to capture as much water as possible to prepare for the next drought. In 2023, more than 1.2 million acre-feet of groundwater recharge was permitted by state agencies, with nearly 400,000 acre-feet of flood water recharged using the executive orders issued by Newsom.

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30% of California’s water needs. Its natural ability to store water is why the Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California’s “frozen reservoir.” Data from these snow surveys and forecasts produced by DWR’s Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit are important factors in determining how DWR provides water to 27 million Californians and manages the state’s water resources.

DWR conducts five snow surveys at Phillips Station each winter near the first of each month, January through April and, if necessary, May.

For California’s current hydrological conditions, visit https://cww.water.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
FULL STORY...
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
FULL STORY...
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
College of the Canyons continued its triumph in the Western State Conference (WSC) with another first place finish in the books, this time producing its best score of the year at an even par.
Cougars Bring Home Another First Place Finish
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
The Master's University beach volleyball team closed out the 2024 season with a win Thursday, defeating the No. 6 University of Saint Katherine Firebirds 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.
Lady Mustangs End Season with Win Against Firebirds
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
Are you tired of spending a fortune on dining out and ready to take charge of your meals? Join us for a series of dynamic cooking classes designed to empower you in the kitchen!
Canyon Country Farmers Market Hosting Cooking Class Series
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
The California Institute of the Arts community mourns the loss of beloved teacher and alumnus Lou Florimonte (Film/Video MFA 77), who passed away last month.
CalArts Remembers Beloved Teacher Lou Florimonte
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
One key indicator of student satisfaction is a school’s fall-to-spring retention rate. In other words, what percentage of eligible undergraduate students who enroll in the fall return after winter break?
Retention Rate Among TMU Students Remains Strong
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Zeniah Ellsworth (women's track and field) and Paul Grimonpon (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 25-30.
COC Names Zeniah Ellsworth, Paul Grimonpon Athletes of the Week
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
Lennar announced the debut of stunning new gated single-family homes at the master-planned community Tesoro Highlands on an idyllic hilltop setting in Santa Clarita.
Lennar to Debut New Tesoro Del Valle Model Homes
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Nearly 17.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 143,485 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
‘Spring’ Into Action with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (April 4)
1893 - Large earthquake centered in Pico Canyon; locals believed oil drilling caused it [story]
map
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
It is anticipated that the three bylaw changes proposed by the CIF Sports Medicine Advisory Committee will pass this coming Friday, April 5 at the State CIF Federated Council meeting.
CIF Commissioner Mike West | Support, Appreciation, History
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Feel the breeze and take in the sweeping views at the City’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.
Ken Striplin | Skyline Ranch Park Welcoming the City’s 38th Park
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
The SCVEDC in partnership with College of the Canyons have unveiled their plans for the 2204 Economic Outlook Event. 
Sept. 27: 2024 Economic Outlook Lands Shark Tank Keynote Speaker
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Israeli-American journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev will discuss his most recent publication, “Israel’s Black Panthers: The Radicals who Punctured a Nation’s Founding Myth” on Tuesday, April 9, at California State University, Northridge.
April 9: Journalist Asaf Elia-Shalev To Offer a New Perspective on History
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
The LA County Arts Internship Program will provide 228 university and community college students with paid on-the-job experience in the arts at over 160 nonprofit organizations across the L.A. region starting this summer.
Nation’s Largest Paid Summer Internship Program Opens For L.A. County College Students
SCVNews.com