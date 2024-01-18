header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 17
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
| Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Water drop


The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.

The white paper is in support of Water Resilience Portfolio Action 26.3, and will be shared with the Secretaries for Natural Resources, Environmental Protection, and Food and Agriculture, who requested the Commission’s engagement on this topic.

California is a drought-prone state. Climate change exacerbates drought conditions in California by creating hotter and drier baseline conditions, leading to more intense droughts. Additionally, climate change is creating the conditions for “weather whiplash” – a phenomenon California experienced in the 2022-2023 water year, swinging rapidly from severe drought to record-breaking precipitation events and flooding.

To ensure California’s people and environment have sufficient water during times of drought, the State will need to adapt to this new normal of ongoing weather extremes.

“California has experienced two of the worst droughts in our state’s history in the last decade alone,” said Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “While we’ve invested billions across the state to become more drought resilient in light of this new reality, there’s more we need to do to prepare for the next drought, whenever it comes. These thoughtful recommendations by the Water Commission point the way forward and I’m eager to explore how these ideas can be applied in coming years.”

The Commission’s work on drought is forward-looking. The strategies proposed by the Commission integrate months of conversations with State agencies, experts, Tribes, water users, interest groups, interested parties, and the public. The Commission has taken the input it received and charted a through-line, developing four key strategies for augmenting California’s communities’ and fish and wildlife species’ drought resilience.

-Scale up groundwater recharge. During flood events, when all other water rights and environmental needs are met, channeling excess flows to groundwater recharge can build drought reserves. The State can help scale up groundwater recharge by planning and preparing for recharge during times of high flow, promoting recharge efforts through outreach and financial incentives, efficiently permitting recharge projects, supporting the infrastructure needed to conduct recharge, and continuing to apply lessons learned.

-Conduct watershed-level planning to reduce drought impacts to ecosystems. To enable fish and wildlife to be more resilient to drought, the State must support fish and wildlife during drought and work to recover ecosystem function during non-drought periods, supporting viable populations that can weather the next drought period. The State can help reduce drought impacts to fish and wildlife by improving water availability for species, advancing habitat restoration and conservation projects, integrating forest management into drought planning, and creating a plan to protect species during drought emergencies.

-Better position communities to prepare for and respond to drought emergencies. During drought, communities need resources to ensure that vulnerable community members are safe in times of crisis. In advance of drought, they need support to help abate future vulnerabilities to water scarcity by improving water systems and integrating water use into land use planning. The State can help communities prepare for and respond to drought by offering climate disaster funding, ramping up efforts to improve water system resilience and regional water solutions, and supporting integrated land and water planning.

-Support improved coordination, information, and communication in drought and non-drought years. In California, droughts need to be dealt with as a chronic phenomenon and not an occasional emergency. The State needs to continue to align its staff capacity, improve its data collection, and contextualize its drought communication, moving from a crisis mindset to recognizing drought as a natural and inevitable element of the state’s hydrologic cycle.

“Groundwater recharge to replenish our aquifers is a key water strategy for a hotter, drier future,” said California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross. “It provides important ecosystem benefits, protects drinking water wells, and supports climate-resilient agriculture for healthy food production and thriving rural communities.”

The strategies and actions outlined in this paper are additive to the important work already underway by State agencies. The Commission expects State decision-makers to weigh whether and when to move forward with these suggested strategies.

“Drought impacts all of California’s water users, but some – small, rural communities and fish and wildlife – are particularly vulnerable,” said Commissioner Sandra Matsumoto. “The strategies proposed by the Commission will help the State protect these vulnerable water users in the event of drought. To move forward, water sectors, users, and managers must work together to minimize the impacts of drought on all Californians.”

The final white paper can be viewed here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
FULL STORY...
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
FULL STORY...
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
Tuesday, Jan 16, 2024
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Help to Low-Income People
The calendar may say January, but April 15 will be here before you know it and taxes will be due.
CSUN Students Offer Free Tax Preparation Help to Low-Income People
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., announced it will offer 250 underserved small business owners nationwide access to its expert advertising and marketing resources through its 2024 “Pay It Forward” initiative. 
Spectrum Reach Opens Applications for 2024 “Pay It Forward” Initiative
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
The California Northridge Student Union is inviting students to get up to speed with campus resources during Spring Fest. 
Jan. 25: Matadors Start Their Engines with Spring Fest
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
The California Water Commission today approved a white paper that contains potential strategies to protect communities and fish and wildlife in the event of drought.
Water Commission Presents Drought Strategies
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
After 13 years of collaborative efforts within the community, the work of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation continues to be crucial to the region's growth.
SCVEDC 2023 Annual Report Highlights
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Enjoy the sounds of blues at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, as it presents Blues Travelers. 
May 9: Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Presents Blues Traveler
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
The Northridge earthquake, a 6.7 magnitude quake that was the costliest earthquake disaster in the history of the United States, rocked the Santa Clarita Valley 30 years ago on Jan. 17, 1994.
Remembering Jan. 17 Northridge Earthquake
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 18 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles. 
Jan 18: Circle K Offers Gas Up To 40 Cents Off Per Gallon
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
In the course of her work, Adela Estrada has interfaced with and supported hundreds of children and youth of all genders, ranging in age from nine to 21, who are victims of commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking.
‘Know to Say No’ Anti-Trafficking Campaign
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
The short story chronicling what happens next, “Supernova” by Kosiso Ugwueze, an assistant professor of English at California State University, Northridge, has been included in “The Best American Short Stories 2023,”
CSUN Professor’s Work Included in ‘Best American Short Stories of 2023’
Today in SCV History (Jan. 17)
1994, 4:31 a.m. - Magnitude 6.7 Northridge earthquake rocks Santa Clarita Valley [video]
collapsed freeway bridge
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
On the 30th anniversary of the Jan. 17, 1994 Northridge earthquake, the California Department of Transportation will commemorate the efforts of the public servants who worked to safely rebuild the highways following the disaster.
CalTrans to Open 1994 Northridge Earthquake Exhibit
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
The first Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024 will be held Saturday, Jan. 20 at 9 a.m. Hikers will meet at the Gates Family Wildlife Preserve Pine Street Trailhead, access via Pine Street.
Jan. 20: First Santa Clarita Community Hike of 2024
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
The Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita will host several sessions of the Youth Mountain Bike Demo Day program.
Youth Mountain Bike Demo Days at Trek Bike Park
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
The 2024 Hart High School Baseball Team Preview and Alumni Game (3-Inning) will be held Sunday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 4: Hart High Baseball Team Preview, Alumni Game
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
The Santa Clara River Trail behind Lowe’s on Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus will be closed Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Part of Santa Clara River Trail Closed Weekdays for Fence Repair
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Several years ago, I was walking our three dogs at the time, Isabella, a Great Pyrenees, Rebecca, a Golden Retriever, and Lucy, a Bernese Mountain Dog. In the middle of our walk, Isabella began having difficulty breathing.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsome Guide to Selecting Pet Health Insurance
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of seven productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 21.
Jan. 15-21: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Caltrans and the Los Angeles County Central Library Children’s Division have partnered to give away free educational anti-litter Clean California Activity/Coloring Books.
Free Clean California Coloring Books for Kids
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Jan. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at The Mortgage Doctor.
Jan. 25: VIA After Five Networking Mixer
Today in SCV History (Jan. 16)
1926 - Newhall Community Hospital, est. 1922, opens in larger, more modern hospital building at 6th & Spruce streets [story]
Newhall Community Hospital
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
California Institute of the Arts is pleased to announce world-renowned writer and artist Denise Ferreira da Silva as its 2024 Theorist in Residence.
Denise Ferreira da Silva Named CalArts’ 2024 Theorist in Residence
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center.
Dixon Health Center, CalArts Celebrate Partnership
SCVNews.com