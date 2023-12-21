header image

1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Department Of Water Resources Approves Delta Conveyance Project
| Thursday, Dec 21, 2023
Water drop
The Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta viewed from above Sherman Island, with the Sacramento River above and San Joaquin River below. | Photo: WorldIslandInfo.com/Wikipedia.


The Department of Water Resources today approved the Delta Conveyance Project, a modernization of the infrastructure system that delivers water to millions of Californians.

DWR has certified the Environmental Impact Report and completed an extensive environmental review. DWR selected the “Bethany Reservoir Alignment” for further engineering, design and permitting.

With the state expected to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040 due to hotter and drier conditions, the Delta Conveyance Project is a key part of the California’s Water Resiliency Portfolio and Governor Newsom’s Water Supply Strategy. The project will modernize the state’s water infrastructure to:

-Capture and move more water during wet seasons to better endure dry seasons,

-Minimize future losses from climate-driven weather extremes,

-Protect against earthquakes disrupting water supplies,

-Continue meeting regulatory water quality and fishery requirements, and add new operating rules for further fishery protections,

-Include a Community Benefits Program to ensure local communities get the means and resources to achieve tangible and lasting benefits.

Extreme weather whiplash driven by climate change will result in more intense swings between droughts and floods, intensely straining California’s 60-year-old State Water Project infrastructure. During January’s atmospheric rivers, the Delta Conveyance Project could’ve captured enough water for 2.3 million peoples’ yearly usage.

The environmental review included a 142-day public comment period in which DWR received more than 700 letters and 7,000 individual comments. Outreach began in 2020 and has included a multitude of webinars, workshops, briefings, multi-language informational materials, email updates, videos, animations, tabling at local events, and a comprehensive Delta survey. The Final EIR responds to all substantive comments.

“Today marks another significant milestone in our efforts to modernize state water infrastructure and adapt to the challenges of changing precipitation patterns,” said Karla Nemeth, Director of the California Department of Water Resources. “As our recent white paper The Economy of the State Water Project shows, the State Water Project is one of the most affordable sources of water in California, and we need to help local water agencies in protecting both reliability and affordability for their ratepayers.”

In certifying the EIR and approving the project, DWR has determined the environmental review complies with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), and the Final EIR reflects public input and DWR’s independent judgment and analysis. DWR has also:

-Adopted Findings of Fact and Statement of Overriding Considerations, identifying which mitigation measures are feasible and therefore must be included in the project approval to address potentially significant environmental impacts

-Adopted a Mitigation, Monitoring and Reporting Program to create a tracking program for all mitigation that is identified in the findings and included as part of project approval

-Issued Notice of Determination

-Issued Decisions Regarding the Delta Conveyance Project

“The environmental review process has been thorough and provided us with opportunities to work with the community to minimize potential impacts,” said Carrie Buckman, the project’s Environmental Program Manager. “We are now poised to take the next steps in engineering, design and permitting, and further developing a comprehensive Community Benefits Program.”

An EIR is an important document that evaluates and discloses to public agency decision makers, federal, state and local interested agencies, and the public the potential environmental impacts of a proposed project and alternatives, and identifies feasible mitigation measures to avoid, minimize, or otherwise offset potentially significant impacts.

As a part of project development, DWR made a significant and concerted effort to address local Delta concerns related to the effects of the project on the people of the Delta, Tribes, and disadvantaged members of historic and legacy communities. These efforts helped to avoid and minimize effects on noise, air quality, traffic, power, aesthetics, boating, and land use, among others.

“We made several notable design refinements specifically to avoid or minimize local construction impacts,” said Graham Bradner, Executive Director of the Delta Conveyance Design and Construction Authority, the agency responsible for engineering and design work, and eventually project construction. “We reduced the number of tunnel shafts, chose state-of-the-art fish screens to improve performance and reduce the size of the on-bank structure, and found a way to connect straight to the California Aqueduct. These creative solutions really help to reduce the overall project footprint.”

Now that the environmental review is complete and the project has been approved, DWR will take the next steps to pursue numerous state and federal permits or authorizations, including those required by the State Water Resources Control Board, the Delta Stewardship Council, and compliance with state and federal Endangered Species acts. DWR will also continue to develop a Community Benefits Program. The Delta Construction Authority will provide a new cost estimate and a benefit-cost analysis in mid-2024.

There are 17 public water agencies from the Bay Area, Central Valley, Central Coast, and Southern California participating in the project. Their customers are among the 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland that rely on the SWP to provide an affordable source of high quality, clean and safe water.

For more information about the project, visit water.ca.gov/deltaconveyance. For more information about permitting, visit deltaconveyanceproject.com.
Comment On This Story
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
FULL STORY...
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Wednesday, Dec 20, 2023
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
FULL STORY...
Jan. 18: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Jan. 10: Sierra Hillbillies Hosts 10 Week Intermediate Dance Classes
The Sierra Hillbillies wants Santa Clarita to start the New Year Dancing, with new Classes starting Jan. 10. 
County Weathers Storm Overnight, Prepares for Second Round of Rain
Los Angeles County Public Works has already captured 5 billion gallons of stormwater since Oct.1 which is enough water for 121,600 people.
SCV Education Foundation Reflects on 2023
As 2023 is coming to a close, I can’t help but reflect back on what a big year it has been for the Foundation.
Marcia Mayeda: Animal Control Wishes All Happy Holidays
L.A. County Animal Care and Control Director Marcia Mayeda has released the December Newsletter, looking back at 2023. 
Los Angeles Will Distribute 1,000 Laptops to Military Veterans
The County is thrilled to announce the success of its Laptops for Veterans campaign, which is providing free laptops to military veterans this holiday season.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
CSUN Women’s Head Soccer Coach Resigns
California State University, Northridge director of athletics Shawn Chin-Farrell recently announced that Christine Johnson has resigned and will not return as women's soccer head coach.
Cougs Pick Up Win Against Rio Hondo 89-78
College of the Canyons picked up a win in the Cougar Cage on Friday night, getting past Rio Hondo College in an 89-78 final score.
L.A. County Raises Mudflow Forecast
With moderate to heavy rainfall expected through Friday in foothill and mountain communities, Los Angeles County Public Works has raised its mudflow forecast to Phase 2 in recent burn areas and Phase 1 for burn areas with at least three years of recovery.
L.A. County Child Support Services Releases 2022-23 Annual Report
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department (CSSD) released its Annual Report for federal fiscal year 2022-2023.
Lady Mustangs Drop Bulldogs from Cactus Classic 69-56
Madeline Cooke tied her career high with 17 rebounds and added three blocks as The Master's University women's basketball team knocked off RV Montana Western 69-56 Tuesday in the first game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.
Kathryn Barger | Staying Safe from Debris, Mudflow
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Wednesday, reacting to Los Angeles County Public Works’ updated forecast of potential debris and mudflow in portions of North County:
CSUN Men’s Basketball Stuns UCLA 76-72
Behind five in double figures, California State University, Northridge men's basketball stunned UCLA 76-72 on Tuesday night at Pauley Pavilion.
‘Inclement Weather’ Prompts Closure of Magic Mountain
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced the theme park would be closed Wednesday, Dec. 20, due to inclement weather. e park closure maybe extended depending on weather conditions.
Ocean Water Advisory Issued for All L.A. County Beaches
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas. This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.
Californians Going Green for DMV Paperless Renewals
More than 2.5 million Californians are going green by signing up to receive paperless vehicle registration and driver’s license renewal notices from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
CSUN Discusses History, Celebration of Kwanzaa
Honoring ancestors, life-enhancing community principles, and soul food rooted in African culture– these are at the center of Kwanzaa celebrations that will begin on Dec. 26 and run through Jan. 1, 2024.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Storli Elected Hart School Board’s 2024 President
Linda Storli was elected president of the William S. Hart Union School Governing Board during its annual organizational meeting on Dec. 13.
CalArtians to Screen Films at Sundance
The Sundance Institute has announced the 53 short films and the 40th Edition Celebration Screenings that will screen at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, from Jan. 18-28.
Los Angeles County is Ready for Storm Season, Offers Tips for the Public
As the first significant storm of the winter season approaches, Los Angeles County is collaborating with agencies across the region to protect the public from flood danger and to capture as much stormwater as possible to become future drinking water.
LASD: Celebrate Responsibly with ‘Go Safely’ Game Plan
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wants to remind the public of the dangers of driving impaired and celebrate the holiday season responsibly by not driving under the influence.
