EY Gift to Support CSUN Accounting Students, Faculty

Global accounting and consulting giant EY has donated $850,000 to support accounting students and faculty at California State University, Northridge.

The gift was matched with another $150,000 by the CSUN Foundation’s Matador Match Challenge, bringing a total amount of $1 million to support the EY Fund for Excellence in Accounting Education in CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics.

“The gift from EY, combined with the CSUN Foundation’s match, truly is transformative, for our students and faculty in the Department of Accounting,” said CSUN President Erika D. Beck. “The firm’s commitment to our students, and the Nazarian College, is inspiring. In addition to providing generous financial support over the years, EY has recruited a significant number of our students. Many of these alumni have risen through the firm’s ranks to serve as partners. EY recognizes the quality of a CSUN education, and we are grateful for their support.”

Jeff Rosen, a partner at EY (formerly known as Ernst & Young), said the firm was proud to continue its support of the Nazarian College and the students in its Department of Accounting.

“EY has long had a commitment to support the students and accounting department in CSUN’s Nazarian College of Business and Economics, which provides life-changing opportunities for so many students,” Rosen said. “We understand the value CSUN students bring to the firm as its future employees and the difference CSUN makes to the Southern California community.”

EY has long supported the Nazarian College and its students. The firm has hired a number of Northridge accounting alumni over the years, and its executives make regular appearances in Department of Accounting classes, offering their insight into the field and support to students.

In 2008, it awarded the Nazarian College $500,000 to support the creation of the EY Center for Careers in Accounting, which offers students opportunities to explore what careers are available in accounting and network with accounting firms. It also hosts job postings, career fairs and on-campus interviews, as well as workshops on resume and cover-letter preparation and interviewing. In 2018, the firm made another gift of $375,000 to the college.

EY’s latest gift will provide continued support for the center, as well as funding for three annual scholarships in the firm’s name to accounting students. The money also includes an annual award to an accounting faculty member to support their research efforts and financial support for a faculty instructor to lead an EY Leadership Seminar each semester.

“I am so proud of the support we receive from EY,” said Chandra Subramaniam, dean of the Nazarian College. “Since the creation of the EY Center for Careers in Accounting in 2008, EY’s financial support has provided a wide range of career preparation and recruiting services to more than 3,200 Nazarian College accounting students. We deeply appreciate EY’s partnership and support as we educate future accounting professionals.”

CSUN’s David Nazarian College of Business and Economics is the nineth-largest business college in the country. With nearly 7,000 students, the college is the size of a mid-sized university. Its graduates drive the economy in Southern California and beyond. Its highly regarded accounting program produces more partners and professionals in the top 100 accounting firms in Los Angeles than any other university. Its alumni work at investment banks, private equity firms, and other notable organizations throughout the world, creating economic prosperity and societal well-being.

