Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative “Hosts Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind”

WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.

Featuring internationally acclaimed photographer Vivien Killilea, “Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind,” draws from Killilea’s rich experiences across diverse cultures, from Harare to LA.

In this 1-hour online event, Killilea will guide you through the crucial aspects of building a successful creative business.

Key Takeaways

-Gain a competitive edge in a saturated market

-Create added value to generate more income

-Fine-tune your calling to align with clients’ needs

-Diversify income streams in a higher-risk career field

In this insightful session, Vivien will delve into how authenticity and openness can transform your approach to business, helping you navigate and thrive in the competitive world of creative arts.

Please reserve your spot now for this unique opportunity to learn from Vivien’s journey of turning her passion into a flourishing global career.

The workshop will take place on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, from 12-1 p.m.

While WeWil was formed locally in the Santa Clarita Valley, all of the virtual workshops are accessible globally, allowing participants from all corners of the world to join and benefit from the expertise and insights shared by the presenters. Sessions include interactive elements and live Q&A sessions to encourage engagement and collaboration among participants. All proceeds of Season 4 workshops are donated to support Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita.

Registration for the “Mastering Your Business Through Authenticity and an Open Mind” is now open. Early registration is encouraged, as spots are limited and tend to fill up quickly.

