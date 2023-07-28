Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park

Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
The Hart of the West Pow Wow gives Native American families a chance to get together while giving spectators an opportunity experience heritage and culture with native dances and hymns. This gathering is all about singing and dancing, with breaks to honor different people and talk about the culture.
The event will be held Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at William S. Hart Regional Park and Museum, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall CA 91321.
Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
The Los Angele County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
