header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
| Monday, Jan 22, 2024

Tataviam Tribe LogoThe Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory. As global temperatures rise and the damage to land, water, and life continues to threaten self-determination, traditional ways of life and practices, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians is using traditional ecological knowledge and science jointly to address climate-related hazards.

“Our vision is that Tribal citizens and leaders in partnership with allies can work collaboratively to stabilize our lands towards restoration and vibrant communities where we can nurture our children in a land that has abundant clean water, thriving forests, clean air, urban communities cooled by trees and open green space, and restored rivers and tributaries,” said Rudy Ortega Jr., Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians’ Tribal President.

The Plan’s recommendations propose to position the tribe to invest in actions that will mitigate extreme heat, wildfire, flooding, and challenges to our energy systems by using traditional ecological knowledge and the best available science and data. The recommendations in this report seek to strengthen the Tribes’ cultural identity, promote our economic prosperity, while honoring our ancestors as we forge a path towards a climate-resilient future by applying our traditional ecological knowledge and history combined with new data and modern science for solutions across our tribal lands and the region. The plan may be found online at: https://www.tataviam-nsn.us/strategy-for-climate-resiliency/.

The Plan was made possible with a grant from the Bay Area Council, Climate Resilience Challenge Program. The development of the plan was led by the Tribe over 18 months in collaboration with a team of partners that included environmental organizations and academia; Climate Resolve, Council for Watershed Health, and UC Riverside-CCERT.

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians is a native sovereign nation located in Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County in the State of California. The Fernandeño Tataviam community originates in the lineages, villages, and cultures of the Simi, San Fernando, Santa Clarita, and Antelope valleys and in the period that came before the establishment of Mission San Fernando in 1797, from which their ancestors received the name Fernandeño during enslavement by the Spanish.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Chamber Announces 2023 Business Award Recipients
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
SCV Chamber Announces 2023 Business Award Recipients
FULL STORY...
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
FULL STORY...
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
Monday, Jan 22, 2024
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Vanessa Zavala connected on seven three-pointers to finish with a season-high 23 points as four Lady Cougars players ended in double figures, helping College of the Canyons pick up a thrilling 68-67 conference victory at the Cougar Cage on Saturday night.
Lady Cougs Edge Antelope Valley in 68-67 Thriller
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 22 - Sunday, Jan. 28.
Thirteen Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
As we welcome the new year, I am excited to update our residents on the renovations at the Valencia Community Center located at Summit Park.
Ken Striplin | Valencia Community Center Update
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 23: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians released Monday the Tribal Climate Resiliency Plan, a blueprint for addressing climate in tribal territory.
Tataviam Tribe Releases Strategy for Climate Resiliency
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
The Castaic Union School District is proud to announce that the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program is now accepting applications.
CUSD Now Accepting Jene Fielder Scholarship Applications
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
ARTree Community Arts Center is pleased to be contributing another community art project to Santa Clarita!
ARTree Seeking Plastic Bottle Caps for Community Art Project
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
SCV Water recently launched its Water Champions program, which focuses on supporting businesses within the SCV Water service area by providing programs and resources to use water efficiently.
SCV Water Launches Program to Support Local Businesses
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Crosspoint Community Church in Santa Clarita is hosting its first quarterly Red Cross Blood drive of 2024 Thursday, Feb. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 29: Crosspoint SCV Hosting Community Blood Drive
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Saugus High School has earned the College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science A. Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses.
Saugus High Earns AP Computer Science Diversity Award
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
Los Angeles County Public Works is closely monitoring two storms forecast to reach the southland and last into early next week. Residents should expect light, periodic showers followed by a more intense system bringing heavier rain and possible isolated thunderstorms on Sunday night through Monday.
County Prepares for Weekend Storms
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
In a boost for electric vehicle reliability, the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Caltrans more than $63 million in federal funds to fix and install more than 1,000 chargers at 300 sites statewide.
State Receives $63 Million in Federal Funding for EV Charging
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
The Santa Clarita city council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place on the first floor of City Hall in Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Jan. 23: City Council Meets to Consider Arts, Community Service Grants
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 249 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Winter Surge Continues, Two New SCV Deaths
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, "The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On" Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 24.
‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ Opens at CTG
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Got textiles or unwanted clothing unsuitable for donation? Drop off all unwanted clothing or textiles at H&M in the Valencia Town Center Mall.
Recycle Unwanted Clothing at H&M Valencia Town Center
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
The board of directors of Circle of Hope, Inc. is currently looking to hire a new executive director. Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita Valley 501(C)(3) nonprofit that provides emotional, educational and financial assistance, as well as supportive wellness therapies, to the SCV cancer community.
Circle of Hope Seeks New Executive Director
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
Do you have a passion for swimming, customer service and working with the community? If you do, consider applying to become a lifeguard with the city of Santa Clarita! Join us in February for swim tests and interviews.
Apply Now for Summer Lifeguard Jobs
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
With rain in the forecast later this month, the Los Angeles County Fire Department wants to ensure residents are prepared for potential flooding.
LACoFD Offers Pre-filled Sandbags in Littlerock, Acton
Today in SCV History (Jan. 19)
1967 - Original airing of Star Trek "Arena" Episode: Kirk battles the Gorn commander (Saugus resident Bobby Clark) at Vasquez Rocks [watch]
Kirk vs. Gorn commander
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
In Santa Clarita, art is not just something to admire from a distance, but an immersive experience that captivates residents and visitors in several ways.
Bill Miranda | Exploring Santa Clarita’s Beautiful Art Scene
SCVNews.com