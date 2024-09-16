Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, PathPoint Celebrate Grad Interns

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint have announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program.

This milestone marks the end of a year-long internship focused on providing hands-on work experience to young adults with disabilities and fostering transition to employment.

The graduation ceremony, held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, on Thursday, Aug. 29, was a celebration of hard work, perseverance and achievement. Land and Mendence were honored for their commitment to learning, growth and professional development. Through their internships at the hospital they gained valuable skills in various departments by mentors from both Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint.

Project SEARCH is a nationally recognized program that provides workplace immersion for young adults with disabilities through real-life work experience and tailored job skills training. As the program’s host, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital worked closely with PathPoint to offer a nurturing and supportive environment for these interns. The collaboration aims to empower individuals with disabilities to build meaningful careers and achieve greater independence.

The graduation ceremony was attended by family members, hospital leaders and PathPoint representatives, all of whom celebrated the hard-earned achievements of these exceptional individuals.

PathPoint is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals with disabilities and disadvantages by providing employment, independent living and behavioral health services.

Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center. The emergency department is open 24/7 to serve and a panel of physicians, both specialists and sub-specialists, are available around the clock for most critical needs.

