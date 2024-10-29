Honorees Announced for 14th Annual Salute to Patriots

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots, a celebration honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

Jamie Alamillo

Paul Charles

Philip Fernandez

Blanca Godinez

Phil Mayers

Jimmy McCoy

Christopher Podratz

Gary Werner

“Honoring our veterans at this annual celebration is not only a privilege but a powerful reminder of their impact both here in the Santa Clarita Valley and across the nation,” said Becki Robb, 2024 Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees were chosen from a truly remarkable group of nominees, all of whom have shown immense dedication to both our country and our local business community. Our Salute to Patriots acknowledges those who have sacrificed in service to our nation and continue to uplift our business community.”

Throughout October, veterans who have served our country and made a lasting impact on the Santa Clarita Valley business landscape were nominated by local chamber members and residents. Nominations were open to all veterans who have positively influenced the business community, and the overwhelming response showcased the profound respect and admiration for these individuals.

This year, the selection committee has chosen eight veterans to honor for their outstanding contributions. Due to the high volume of nominations, those not selected this year will automatically be reconsidered for next year’s honors, ensuring their legacies are celebrated in future recognitions.

“We’re deeply honored to celebrate these exceptional veterans who have served our nation and have since become integral contributors to our community,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “As our final signature event of the year, there’s no more meaningful way to close out 2024 than by honoring the lasting impact of these remarkable individuals. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support and nominations from the community and invite everyone to join us in recognizing their legacy.”

The SCV Chamber will welcome the return of Andy Gump as the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include the City of Santa Clarita, Chiquita Canyon, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, SCV Water Agency, College of the Canyons, SchlickArt and the SCV Senior Center.

Everyone is invited to join in honoring the veterans and supporting their legacy by becoming a sponsor or attending this event.

Sponsorships are available, email hello@scvchamber.com to secure your spot.

Tickets are on sale now at www.scvchamber.com under the cvents tab.

Tickets are $50 for SCV Chamber members and $60 for nonmembers.

The SCV Chamber is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley, representing more than 65,000 member employees.

For more information visit SCVChamber.com.

