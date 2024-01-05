Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk

The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park on Monday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. The event will kick off with a brief program focusing on Dr. King’s legacy and contributions to our Nation, all centered around this year’s theme – “It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.”

Participants will meet at the flagpole in Central Park for the program led by Mayor Cameron Smyth. The morning’s program will feature several guest speakers from the Santa Clarita community, as well as moving musical performances. The event will underline and urge attendees to adopt Dr. King’s fundamental principles of nonviolence and a commitment to community service. Attendees are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the SCV Food Pantry. Items that are requested include canned tuna, canned meats, canned tomato, canned fruit, pasta noodles, ramen and hygiene products. Following the program, participants will embark on a quarter-mile walk through Central Park. There will also be a community art project and other community organizations present.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk is free and open to the public. No advanced registration is required. For more information, please call the city of Santa Clarita at (661) 255-4965.

Central Park is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

