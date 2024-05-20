Hart District Special Meeting to Discuss Superintendent Search Process

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 21, at 1 p.m. to discuss the process for its superintendent search.

This will be an in-person meeting.

The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube at: https://youtube.com/live/apmUK27_MLs

The Governing Board will meet with Leadership Associates search firm advisors to discuss the following:

1. Overview of search process

2. Board/search firm protocols during the search

3. Discussion of online survey

4. Board recommendation regarding community and staff groups to participate in input sessions with Leadership Associates consultants

5. Timeline for the search

6. Board input regarding desired qualities and characteristics of new superintendent

The full agenda can be found [here].

How to Address the Governing Board During a Special Meeting

A member of the audience may address the Board concerning an item listed on the agenda by completing a speaker card. You will be called upon to make your comments at the time the item is discussed. Comments will only be heard regarding items on the Special Meeting agenda and the Board President will limit your comments to 2 (two) minutes.

Any parent/guardian of a pupil, or any pupil who is 18 years old or older, may provide the District with a written request to exclude the pupil’s personal information from the minutes of any Governing Board meeting. Written requests must be delivered to 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, c/o Debbie Dunn, or emailed toddunn@hartdistrict.org within five days following the Governing Board meeting in which the pupil’s information was listed.

Materials related to an item on the agenda submitted to the Governing Board after distribution of the agenda packet are available for public inspection at the District Office during normal business hours.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...