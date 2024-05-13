City Cinemas Returns July 26

Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience under the stars with your family and friends, all for free starting this summer at various parks and facilities throughout Santa Clarita! City Cinemas, presented by Henry Rodriguez State Farm, is back in 2024 once a month from July through October and offers a fresh take on movie nights.

Bring your blankets and folding chairs, stake out your spot on the grass and prepare to indulge in timeless favorites, as well as exciting new releases. City Cinemas promises plenty of open space for attendees to kick back, unwind and enjoy delicious cuisines from one of the on-site food trucks before or during the movie. Food trucks will begin selling an hour before each movie begins.

Each movie will have a different start time and location. The following is the 2024 City Cinemas schedule:

– July 26: Barbie (PG-13), 8:00 p.m. at Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350)

– Aug. 23: Toy Story (PG), 8:00 p.m. at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91355)

– Sept. 27: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (PG-13), 7:00 p.m. at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350)

– Oct. 25: The Super Mario Bros Movie (PG-13), 7:00 p.m. at The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA 91350)

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s City Cinemas series, please visit SantaClarita.gov/CityCinemas or email aeo@santaclarita.gov.

