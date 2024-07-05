July 20-Aug. 11: ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’ at Performing Arts Center

The Canyon Theatre Guild will present Santa Clarita Regional Theatre’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

Based on the Disney film “The Little Mermaid” musical will feature Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

​The show features music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken and includes the songs “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Performances Saturdays and Sundays July 20-Aug. 11. Tickets priced $10-$32.

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For Membership discounts, please contact the Box Office at (661) 799-2702.

For more information visit www.canyontheatre.org/thelittlemermaid.

