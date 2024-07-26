July 27: CTG Opens ‘Rat Pack Lounge’ in Old Town Newhall

“The Rat Pack Lounge” opens Saturday, July 27 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The musical is based on the world famous performers known as the Rat Pack. The early 1960s version of the group included Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop. The group performed in Las Vegas at The Sands Hotel and Casino.

“The Rat Pack Lounge” features many of the group’s well known songs of the era. Hits like “My Way,” “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime” and over 30 more popular favorites, “The Rat Pack Lounge” promises you will leave the theater singing and savoring the days of “highballs and high rollers.”

The opening night performance will feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.

The plot of the musical features Frank, Dean and Sammy who are in heaven, but God tells them they left some unfinished business back on Earth. It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to Vic, the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have one night to make things right.

Director Ted Tobin heads this production with enthusiasm and an understanding of the importance of The Rat Pack.

“Live show. Live band, and three dead guys who really know how to live, What more could you ask?” he said.

“The Rat Pack Lounge” opens Saturday July 27 and will run until Aug. 31. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for juniors and seniors. Not recommended for very young children.

For showtimes or to reserve, call (661) 799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/theratpacklounge.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

