LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.

The individual, a non-resident visiting friends, was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

Of the six additional positive cases, Public Health officials presume is the county’s second case of community transmission.

Information about additional cases:

* 3 people are household contacts of a previously confirmed case of an LA County resident.

* 1 person was an international traveler to France returned home ill.

* 1 person traveled to a religious conference in another state was a close contact of a person at the conference who had tested positive.

* 1 person with no known travel or close contact exposure.

The total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 27. These cases include three cases already reported by our partners in the city of Long Beach, which has an independent city health department. Pasadena has no reported cases at this time. These agencies will always be first to report their own positive cases, which Public Health will add to our total.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, of the county’s first COVID-19 death.

“We strongly recommend that all Los Angeles County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus,” Ferrer said. “Public Health will continue working with local, state, federal, and community partners in order to prevent future cases and to educate those in Los Angeles County about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

Public Health recommends that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

* Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, or places where large groups of people congregate, such as ticketed events (such as theaters, concert halls, and sporting events) if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from infection, such as the elderly (65 or older), people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.

* Abstain from all cruise ship travel, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

* Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.

* Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.

* If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home until you have been fever-free for 72 hours, except to get medical care.

* Those with high risk factors and who have fever or new or worsening cough, should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.

* Event organizers should consider postponing or cancelling non-essential community events, especially those that may be attended by the elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic health conditions.

* Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community on the Public Health website.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita