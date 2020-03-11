[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

LA County Marks First COVID-19 Death, 6 New Cases
| Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
covid-19 death - - Aerial view of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. | Photo: Mqarshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.
Aerial view of Los Angeles and Los Angeles County. | Photo: Marshall Astor/Wikimedia Commons.

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 death along with six more new cases on Wednesday.

The individual, a non-resident visiting friends, was an older adult who traveled extensively over the past month, including a long layover in South Korea.

Of the six additional positive cases, Public Health officials presume is the county’s second case of community transmission.

Information about additional cases:

* 3 people are household contacts of a previously confirmed case of an LA County resident.
* 1 person was an international traveler to France returned home ill.
* 1 person traveled to a religious conference in another state was a close contact of a person at the conference who had tested positive.
* 1 person with no known travel or close contact exposure.

The total number of cases in Los Angeles County is 27. These cases include three cases already reported by our partners in the city of Long Beach, which has an independent city health department. Pasadena has no reported cases at this time. These agencies will always be first to report their own positive cases, which Public Health will add to our total.

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director, of the county’s first COVID-19 death.

“We strongly recommend that all Los Angeles County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus,” Ferrer said. “Public Health will continue working with local, state, federal, and community partners in order to prevent future cases and to educate those in Los Angeles County about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

Public Health recommends that the public do the following to protect themselves and others from respiratory illnesses:

* Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, or places where large groups of people congregate, such as ticketed events (such as theaters, concert halls, and sporting events) if you are at higher risk of getting very sick from infection, such as the elderly (65 or older), people with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women.
* Abstain from all cruise ship travel, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
* Avoid travel to all areas where there are outbreaks of COVID-19.
* Follow all social distancing recommendations issued by Public Health.
* If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home until you have been fever-free for 72 hours, except to get medical care.
* Those with high risk factors and who have fever or new or worsening cough, should consider contacting their providers earlier when they are sick.
* Event organizers should consider postponing or cancelling non-essential community events, especially those that may be attended by the elderly, pregnant women, or people with chronic health conditions.
* Additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community on the Public Health website.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health
California Department of Public Health
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
World Health Organization
City of Santa Clarita
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
FULL STORY...
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Wednesday, Mar 11, 2020
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
FULL STORY...
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
College of the Canyons, CalArts, USC, UCLA and CSUN are among the nearly 100 U.S. colleges and universities canceling in-person classes and ramping up online learning due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
Colleges Ramp Up Online Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 1,000 on Wednesday, continuing a massive surge through 38 states and causing panic over the weakening of the economy.
Coronavirus Cases Top 1,100 in United States
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic and urged all countries to do more to control the spread of the respiratory disease.
World Health Organization Calls Coronavirus Outbreak a ‘Global Pandemic’
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
There were no known cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley as of Tuesday, but the community is encouraged to take preventative steps as residents continue their regular activities, according to health officials.
County, City, School Officials Weigh in on Coronavirus COVID-19
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Valencia on Tuesday.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Valencia Woman
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.
Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Freelance journalists in California have lost job opportunities and seen their First Amendment rights violated under a new law meant to help freelancers in the tech and ride-hail industries, but state officials argue any setbacks reporters experience are not attacks on anyone’s speech.
California Freelancers Fight Restrictions in New Contractor Law
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
A Florida couple aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship carrying more than a dozen passengers and crew who tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, has filed a lawsuit against Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruise Lines, alleging the company exposed them to the disease.
Florida Couple Sues Princess Cruises Over Coronavirus Exposure
Today in SCV History (March 11)
1890 - Castaic Range War: Landowner William Chormicle brought to L.A. to stand trial for double murder [story]
Willliam Chormicle
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, March 11, at 5:00 p.m.
March 11: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
There has been no Trinity boys basketball team like this one.
Trinity’s Historic Run Falls Short at State Championship
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
Officials from Six Flags Magic Mountain announced that the theme park would be closed Tuesday, March 10, due to rain forecasted for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Rain Forces Magic Mountain to Close Tuesday
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
The new group show, “Color Concepts” features colorful artwork by four talented artists.
March 18: ‘Color Concepts’ Art Reception
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
Mark your calendars and start digging through your closet to find the perfect outfit to wear to SENSES, the monthly themed block party in Old Town Newhall.
SENSES Revamps Lineup with Monthly Themed Block Parties
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
The Water Resources and Watershed Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, March 11, at 6:00 p.m.
March 11: SCV Water Resources & Watershed Committee Meeting
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
The William S. Hart Union High School District has decided to restrict student travel for the next two weeks amidst concerns over the coronavirus.
Hart District Issues Student Travel Restrictions
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education (CDE) has received a special waiver called CA COVID19 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will enable a school district that had previously been approved to operate the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) to provide meals to students during a coronavirus-related closure.
Waiver Safeguards State’s School Food Program During Coronavirus-Related Closure
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is investigating one additional case of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County; the total number of cases reported by Public Health is now 17.
County Confirms 1 New Coronavirus Case; Brings Total to 17
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, which will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 at Central Park.
Sponsors Needed for Relay for Life SCV
Today in SCV History (March 10)
2012 - John Hobbs, Hart Class of 1968, inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame [story]
John Hobbs
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce's Nonprofit Council will host a seminar for executive directors and officers of nonprofit organizations at the Valencia Country Club on Thursday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 26: SCV Chamber to Host Nonprofit Seminar
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office has released the list of productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of March 9-15.
March 9-15: Now Filming in the Santa Clarita Valley
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
College of the Canyons will offer five information sessions to students, parents and community members interested in learning more about the Canyons Promise program on Tuesday, March 17.
March 17: Canyons Promise Information Sessions at COC
