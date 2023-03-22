Lady Matadors Tennis Extend Longest Winning Streak Since 2015

On Monday afternoon, the California State University, Northridge women’s tennis team extended its longest winning streak since 2015 when the Matadors defeated St. Thomas (Minn.) 7-0. CSUN’s eight-dual winning streak is tied for the seventh longest in school history, with a 1993 team that won eight in a row to begin the 1993 season. The Matadors won nine in a row during the 2015 campaign.

All three CSUN doubles teams, Jolene Coetzee and Angela Ho (No. 1), Sasha Turchak and Yuliia Zhytelna (No. 2), and Vitoria Solis Urdiales and Jacqueline O’Neill (No. 3), won their matches by a 6-2 count.

Solis Urdiales kicked off singles play with a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 5 against Nicole Snezhko. Next, Tallia Harper defeated Monterey Knewtson 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6 before Ho clinched the dual victory at No. 4 with a 6-1, 6-2 win versus Naisha Srivastav.

Turchak swept Jannah ElNemr 6-3, 6-3 at No 2. Emma Moratalla Sanz played in the lone singles match that passed two sets. Moratalla Sanz won 6-3 in the first set against Shrichandrakia Tentu before Tentu tied the match 6-3 in the second. Moratalla Sanz won the super tiebreaker 10-6 to earn her ninth singles victory of the season (9-2). Coetzee had to go to a tiebreaker in set one versus Marthe Degeorges before winning 9-7. Coetzee took the match 6-4 in the second.

CSUN improved to 8-0 at home in 2023 and is now 11-2 overall. The Tommies, in their second year of transitioning from NCAA Division III to Division I, fall to 1-10.

Up Next:

CSUN continues a stretch of five duals in eight days when the Matadors travel to Hawai’i for a pair of matches in the midweek. The Matadors face Chaminade (0-3) on Wednesday at 3 p.m. PDT/12 p.m. HT before resuming Big West play at Hawai’i (5-6, 3-1 Big West) on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. HT.

