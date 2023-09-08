I-5

Lane, Ramp Closures Scheduled Saturday on Southbound I-5

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 8, 2023

By Press Release

The California Department of Transportation plans to close multiple lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 near the Valencia neighborhood in Santa Clarita on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Up to two southbound lanes will be closed from McBean Parkway to Lyons Avenue beginning as soon as 4 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m. In addition, the southbound on-ramp from eastbound McBean Parkway and all southbound on- and off-ramps at Lyons Avenue will be closed at the same time.

The closures will allow crews to safely conduct paving work.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Please visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.

